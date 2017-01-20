A website with the aim of impeaching the new President of the United States has launched at the same time as the White House website takes down information on LGBT people, climate change and posts inaccurate statistics about rising crime.

The ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow.org website and movement is being led by two liberal advocacy groups, Free Speech for People and RootsAction, which aim to oust the 45th President from the nation’s highest office.

Within hours of his inauguration, the website was hard to load, perhaps under the swell of user activity.

The main evidence of their case lies on Mr Trump’s insistence that he will continue to own his golf resorts and hotels whilst in office and then inherit them back from his sons after he leaves office.

Ethics experts, including former ethics counsels to President Barack Obama and President George W Bush, warned that Mr Trump should divest from his commercial holdings and put the assets in a blind trust to ensure he would avoid conflict of interest. Mr Trump is doing neither.

Experts have even warned that Mr Trump would be in breach of the US Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause, which prevents Presidents from accepting gifts from foreign leaders, as soon as he steps into office. One way in which he was accused of violating this clause was through his hotel business, where foreign leaders could stay and pay expensive prices in the hope it would benefit their relationship with Mr Trump.

"If we were wait for all the ill effects that could come from this, too much damage to our democracy would occur," Ron Fein, legal director at Free Speech for People, told The Washington Post.

Trump Inauguration protests around the World







14 show all Trump Inauguration protests around the World

























1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

"It will undermine faith in basic institutions. If nothing else, it’s important for Americans to trust that the president is doing what he thinks is the right thing … not that it would help jump-start a stalled casino project in another country."

The head of the previous administration’s office of government ethics, Walter Shaub, said Mr Trump did not consult with his office to conduct his business plan, and described it as "meaningless".

"OGE’s primary recommendation is that he divest his conflicting assets," he said during a lifestream through the Brookings Institution.

"Nothing short of divestiture will resolve these conflicts. I don’t think divestiture is too high a price to pay to be the president of the United States of America."

Other organisations have launched large-scale attacks on Mr Trump’s Presidency, including the American Civil Liberties Union, which argue that the 45th President is a threat to minorities, LGBT people, women and others. Planned Parenthood plans to file lawsuits against any erosions of federal law Roe V Wade.

Mr Trump could be impeached if found guilty of violating the Foreign Emoluments Clause, but the case would have to be agreed on by a Republican-led Senate and a Supreme Court which will soon have a conservative majority.

No US President has ever been removed from office through such a process. Bill Clinton was the most recent President to be threatened with impeachment in 1999 but he was acquitted by the Senate.