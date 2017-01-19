Donald Trump had to be reminded to stand up at his own inauguration concert by Melania

Donald Trump’s wife Melania had to nudge her husband to his feet after he missed calls by a band “stand up if you love America" at his own inaugural concert to

YouTube stars The Piano Guys had urged the audience to show their support for the country by getting on their feet.

However, the President-elect himself seemed to miss the call and remained seated during the impassioned performance, only springing into action when his wife Melania gave him a pointed nudge.

Bemused viewers took to Twitter after the incident to share their confusion over what had taken place.

The real-estate mogul reportedly had difficulty enlisting A-listers to play at the celebration, with a number of stars publicly refusing to perform.

#TrumpInauguralConcert "if you love America please stand up!"

**Trump: remains sitting. — Vincent Patierno (@vincentpatierno) January 19, 2017

"If you love America I need you to stand up right now!" ...Trump remains seated. Life is GREAT. America is GREAT. AGAIN! — Tim Schneider (@WompFump) January 19, 2017

"If you love America stand up" @PianoGuys TRUMP did not stand 😂 — Lunch Box (@BiggLogan) January 19, 2017

Many have been vocal about their decision not to attend including Elton John, Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli and Garth Brooks who all reportedly declined invitations to perform.

However, Toby Keith, Jon Voight and 3 Doors Down all made it to the final line up at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

Cher, Julianne Moore, Katy Perry and Amy Schumer have said they will join an anticipated 220,000 crowd protesting Mr Trump in the Women’s March on Washington, set to take place the day after the inauguration.