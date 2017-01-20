Donald Trump leads standing ovation for Hillary and Bill Clinton

Donald Trump lead a standing ovation for Hillary and Bill Clinton at his inaugural luncheon Friday afternoon.

“There is something that I wanted to say: Because I was very honored – very, very honored – when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton was coming today. I think it’s appropriate to say... I’d like you to stand up. I’d like you to stand up.”

As the room broke into a nearly 30-second ovation, the new president gave a thumbs up and said, “Honestly, There’s nothing more I can say because I have a lot of respect for those two people.”

WATCH: Pres. Trump leads the #Inauguration Luncheon in a standing ovation for Pres. Bill and Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/URIZunkADp — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) January 20, 2017



The gesture might be a surprise to some, considering the misogynistic attacks Mr Trump hurled at Ms Clinton while the two campaigned in the presidential race. Over the course of the election he questioned her mental strength and physical stamina, said she didn’t have a “presidential look,”claimed that she was “schlonged” in a debate, and retweeting then deleting tweets that questioned if she can satisfy her husband.

Activists protest Donald Trump's proposed Muslim ban







11 show all Activists protest Donald Trump's proposed Muslim ban



















1/11 People listen to speakers at a demonstration against racism and conservative presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Muslims on December 10, 2015 in New York City. Dozens or demonstrators and activists converged at Columbus Circle to denounce the politics of Trump and the treatment of Muslim refugees both in America and Europe. Spencer Platt/Getty

2/11 People listen to speakers at a demonstration against racism and conservative presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Muslims on December 10, 2015 in New York City. Dozens or demonstrators and activists converged at Columbus Circle to denounce the politics of Trump and the treatment of Muslim refugees both in America and Europe. Spencer Platt/Getty

3/11 People listen to speakers at a demonstration against racism and conservative presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Muslims on December 10, 2015 in New York City. Dozens or demonstrators and activists converged at Columbus Circle to denounce the politics of Trump and the treatment of Muslim refugees both in America and Europe. Spencer Platt/Getty

4/11 People listen to speakers at a demonstration against racism and conservative presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Muslims on December 10, 2015 in New York City. Dozens or demonstrators and activists converged at Columbus Circle to denounce the politics of Trump and the treatment of Muslim refugees both in America and Europe. Spencer Platt/Getty

5/11 People listen to speakers at a demonstration against racism and conservative presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Muslims on December 10, 2015 in New York City. Dozens or demonstrators and activists converged at Columbus Circle to denounce the politics of Trump and the treatment of Muslim refugees both in America and Europe. Spencer Platt/Getty

6/11 People listen to speakers at a demonstration against racism and conservative presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Muslims on December 10, 2015 in New York City. Dozens or demonstrators and activists converged at Columbus Circle to denounce the politics of Trump and the treatment of Muslim refugees both in America and Europe. Getty

7/11 People listen to speakers at a demonstration against racism and conservative presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Muslims on December 10, 2015 in New York City. Dozens or demonstrators and activists converged at Columbus Circle to denounce the politics of Trump and the treatment of Muslim refugees both in America and Europe. Spencer Platt/Getty

8/11 People listen to speakers at a demonstration against racism and conservative presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Muslims on December 10, 2015 in New York City. Dozens or demonstrators and activists converged at Columbus Circle to denounce the politics of Trump and the treatment of Muslim refugees both in America and Europe. Spencer Platt/Getty

9/11 People listen to speakers at a demonstration against racism and conservative presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Muslims on December 10, 2015 in New York City. Dozens or demonstrators and activists converged at Columbus Circle to denounce the politics of Trump and the treatment of Muslim refugees both in America and Europe. Spencer Platt/Getty

10/11 People listen to speakers at a demonstration against racism and conservative presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Muslims on December 10, 2015 in New York City. Dozens or demonstrators and activists converged at Columbus Circle to denounce the politics of Trump and the treatment of Muslim refugees both in America and Europe. Spencer Platt/Getty

11/11 People listen to speakers at a demonstration against racism and conservative presidential candidate Donald Trump's recent remarks concerning Muslims on December 10, 2015 in New York City. Dozens or demonstrators and activists converged at Columbus Circle to denounce the politics of Trump and the treatment of Muslim refugees both in America and Europe. Spencer Platt/Getty

He also infamously promised to prosecute and jail her over her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state. At one point in the campaign, he began calling her “crooked” and described her as a “nasty woman” in the third and final presidential debate.