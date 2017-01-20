True to his ‘man of the people’ reputation, former Vice President Joe Biden took the train home from Washington DC after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

‘Amtrak Joe’, who famously commuted daily to the US capital by rail during his time as senator, opted to use the train to return to his home state of Delaware.

The former Democrat senator, who came to be known by his down-to-earth manner and blue-collar upbringing, made the journey joined by his wife Jill and incumbent Delaware senator Tom Carper.

Joe Biden arrives at Union Station to take @Amtrak back home to Delaware. "Back on Amtrak," he proclaimed while boarding. pic.twitter.com/kwuQ4xNqRk — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) January 20, 2017

Mr Biden told CNN “this is the way I wanted to go home, the way I came” after boarding the train at Washington DC’s Union Station.

He took the 1pm Amtrak Acela Express from the US capital, arriving in Wilmington, Delaware around two hours later, where he was greeted by a marching band.

But Mr Biden will be back in Washington soon, as the couple intend to buy a house in the city so that his wife is near to a college in Virginia where she teaches English.

Such is his love affair with the railways that Amtrak renamed Wilmington station Joseph R Biden, Jr Railroad Station in 2011.

He is believed to have taken around 8,000 trips from the station to Washington during his time in office.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama used the presidential helicopter one last time to reach an air base in Washington before jetting to California for a family holiday.