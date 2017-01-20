  1. News
Donald Trump inauguration: When will he be sworn in? Read the full schedule

The incoming President will start his day with a church service and end at his inaugural ball

A Capitol Police Officer stands guard before tomorrow's Inauguration on Capitol Hill January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC AP

Donald Trump is to be sworn in as the 45th President in the United States in a ceremony that has been beset by controversy and speculation.

Here's a timeline of today's events - all times EST (GMT): 

Follow live coverage of the inauguration here

Before the ceremony

8.30am (1.30pm): Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John's Church.

9.40am (2.40pm): President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House.

9.45am (2.45pm): Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps. 

10.30am (3.30pm): Trumps and Obamas leave White House for US Capitol. 

At the Capitol

11.16am (4.16pm): Senator Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks. 

11.21am (4.21pm): Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev Dr Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations. 

11.30am (4.30pm): Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks. 

11.35am (4.35pm): Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. 

11.47am (4.47pm): Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. 

11.51am (4.51pm): President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address. 

12.12pm (5.12pm): Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T Jackson deliver benedictions. 

12.18pm (5.18pm): Jackie Evancho performs the American national anthem

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive at a pre-inauguration "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" (AP)

After the ceremony 

12.30pm (5.30pm): Obama departs by helicopter from East Front of the Capitol building.

12.54pm (5.54pm): President's Room signing ceremony. 

1.08pm (6.08pm): Luncheon. 

2.35pm (7.35pm): Review of the troops. 

3pm (8pm): Parade from the Capitol to the White House. 

7pm (midnight): Inaugural balls get underway.

Workers assemble the stage for the Commander-in-Chief Ball at the National Building Museum (EPA)

Additional reporting by AP 

