Donald Trump is to be sworn in as the 45th President in the United States in a ceremony that has been beset by controversy and speculation.

Here's a timeline of today's events - all times EST (GMT):

Follow live coverage of the inauguration here

Before the ceremony

8.30am (1.30pm): Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John's Church.

9.40am (2.40pm): President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House.

9.45am (2.45pm): Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

10.30am (3.30pm): Trumps and Obamas leave White House for US Capitol.

Rehearsal for Presidential Inauguration







12 show all Rehearsal for Presidential Inauguration





















1/12 The US Capitol building is seen ahead of the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

2/12 Participants take part in a rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

3/12 Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, left, playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, and Army Spc. Sara Corry, playing the part of Melania Trump, walk along the parade route during a dress rehearsal for Inauguration Day in Washington, DC Getty Images

4/12 Work is still being performed on the stage ahead of next week inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty

5/12 A sign welcoming President-elect Donald Trump is seen near the White House in Washington, DC Getty Images

6/12 Workers prepare the West Front of the US Capitol for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty

7/12 A marching band rehearses on the East side of the US Capitol in Washington DC, during a dress rehearsal Getty Images

8/12 Maxine McGinnis arranges the Trump paraphernalia for sale on a store shelf at the White House Gifts store in Washington DC Getty

9/12 Donald Trump hot sauce is seen for sale on the store shelf of Stars and Stripes store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power. The inauguration will take place on January 20th when President Barack Obama ends his 8 year run as Americas president Getty Images

10/12 Sarah Chambers shops for Trump paraphernalia at the White House Gifts store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power as President in Washington DC Getty Images

11/12 The Washington Monument is seen as preparations continue for the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

12/12 Workers prepare the stage in front of the Lincoln Memorial to be used in the presidential inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take the reins of power in Washington DC Getty Images

At the Capitol

11.16am (4.16pm): Senator Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks.

11.21am (4.21pm): Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev Dr Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations.

11.30am (4.30pm): Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks.

11.35am (4.35pm): Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

11.47am (4.47pm): Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.

11.51am (4.51pm): President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address.

12.12pm (5.12pm): Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T Jackson deliver benedictions.

12.18pm (5.18pm): Jackie Evancho performs the American national anthem.

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive at a pre-inauguration "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" (AP)

After the ceremony

12.30pm (5.30pm): Obama departs by helicopter from East Front of the Capitol building.

12.54pm (5.54pm): President's Room signing ceremony.

1.08pm (6.08pm): Luncheon.

2.35pm (7.35pm): Review of the troops.

3pm (8pm): Parade from the Capitol to the White House.

7pm (midnight): Inaugural balls get underway.

Workers assemble the stage for the Commander-in-Chief Ball at the National Building Museum (EPA)



Additional reporting by AP

