Donald Trump is to be sworn in as the 45th President in the United States in a ceremony that has been beset by controversy and speculation.
Here's a timeline of today's events - all times EST (GMT):
Before the ceremony
8.30am (1.30pm): Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John's Church.
9.40am (2.40pm): President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House.
9.45am (2.45pm): Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.
10.30am (3.30pm): Trumps and Obamas leave White House for US Capitol.
At the Capitol
11.16am (4.16pm): Senator Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks.
11.21am (4.21pm): Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev Dr Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations.
11.30am (4.30pm): Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks.
11.35am (4.35pm): Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.
11.47am (4.47pm): Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.
11.51am (4.51pm): President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address.
12.12pm (5.12pm): Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T Jackson deliver benedictions.
12.18pm (5.18pm): Jackie Evancho performs the American national anthem.
After the ceremony
12.30pm (5.30pm): Obama departs by helicopter from East Front of the Capitol building.
12.54pm (5.54pm): President's Room signing ceremony.
1.08pm (6.08pm): Luncheon.
2.35pm (7.35pm): Review of the troops.
3pm (8pm): Parade from the Capitol to the White House.
7pm (midnight): Inaugural balls get underway.
