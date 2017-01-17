Donald Trump has accidentally mentioned a former Labour Party employee from Brighton called @Ivanka in a tweet praising his daughter.

The tweet, which went out to the President-elect’s 20.1 million followers late on Monday night, appeared to be quoting a user called @drgoodspine, from Massachusetts.

It read: “@drgoodspine: @realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class.”

Donald Trump accidentally tweeted Ivanka Majic , a council worker from Brighton

The message referred to Ivanka Trump, the Republican’s daughter, following a CNN special report on “one of the most powerful first daughters in US history”.

Mr Trump had criticised the programme, which featured interviews with relatives and details of Ms Trump’s business experience and political influence, before it aired.

“At 9:00 P.M. @CNN, of all places, is doing a Special Report on my daughter, Ivanka. Considering it is CNN, can't imagine it will be great!,” he wrote.

The next tweet quoted Twitter user Lawrence Goodstein’s mention of another Ivanka, instead of his daughter’s official account @IvankaTrump.

The @Ivanka handle is operated by Ivanka Majic, a researcher at Brighton and Hove City Council and the Labour Party’s former acting director of digital, with just over 3,500 followers.

Donald Trump's top five Twitter feuds

She had made no response to the furore by early on Tuesday morning but many Twitter users were speculating over the reaction to Mr Trump’s tweet, which had been shared almost 4,500 times and “liked” 24,000 more.

“Ivanka Majic from Brighton, England, is a wonderful woman,” replied Mark Pygas. “You're right. RIP her mentions though.

“I mean, she's probably trying to sleep and her phone is going off the hook but it's a hell of a story.”

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures







29 show all World reaction to President Trump: In pictures























































1/29 London, England AP

2/29 London, England Reuters

3/29 Manila, Philippines Getty Images

4/29 Manila, Philippines Getty

5/29 Mosul , Iraq Getty

6/29 Manila, Philippines AP

7/29 New Delhi, India Reuters

8/29 Karachi, Pakistan EPA

9/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

10/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

11/29 Kabul, Afghanistan AP

12/29 Jerusalem. Israel Reuters

13/29 Moscow, Russia Reuters

14/29 Seoul, South Korea AP

15/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

16/29 Peshawar, Pakistan EPA

17/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

18/29 Hyderabad, India AP

19/29 Kolkata, India AP

20/29 Sydney, Australia Getty

21/29 Sydney, Australia AP

22/29 Aleppo, Syria Reuters

23/29 Mexico City, Mexico AP

24/29 Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Reuters

25/29 Jerusalem, Israel EPA

26/29 Baghdad, Iraq Rex

27/29 Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories Rex

28/29 Tokyo, Japan Rex

29/29 Mexico City, Mexico Getty

He said he was blocked by Mr Goodstein, who has now made his account private, after pointing out the error.

“Hi Ivanka! Surprise - you're famous!” said one Twitter user. Another responded: “England isn't far enough, poor girl, she went to sleep a Majic and woke up a Trump.”

Ms Trump did not respond to the furore on social media, tweeting a photo of herself with the caption “bright, lights, big city #datenight”.

When her father is inaugurated on three days, he will be able to take over the US President’s official @POTUS account, as well as maintaining his own if he chooses.

Mr Trump has become known for his outspoken tweets, which have continued to target the “dishonest media” and political opponents following his surprise election victory.

Last week, he compared the US intelligence services to Nazi Germany amid reports on a dossier of damaging allegations, while previous tweets about companies including Toyota have dramatically affected shares.

There are concerns that the influence Mr Trump’s account wields could lead it to be hacked, as it was in 2013 to share Lil Wayne lyrics, with potentially devastating political and economic effects.