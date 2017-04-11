Donald Trump Jr., rumored to be eyeing a move to follow his father's footsteps into politics, will not be a candidate for governor of New York next year but is not ruling out a possible run for office in the future.
The younger Trump, in an interview Monday with The Associated Press, categorically denied any speculation that he might challenge incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo.
“I am not running in 2018,” Trump said in his first public comments about a possible candidacy next year.
But he acknowledged having been bitten by the politics bug and said that he could consider a run down the road.
“Maybe someday,” Trump said. “It's not something I'm doing now. But you never know, it's fascinating stuff.”
The political future of Donald Trump Jr., who along with his brother Eric have taken the helm of the Trump Organization since their father took office, has been the subject of repeated speculation since he played a very active role as a campaign surrogate for much of the last two years. His well-received speech at last summer's Republican National Convention electrified conservative circles and sparked talk that he might run for mayor of New York City.
But the Republican nominee squashed that talk almost immediately, as did Trump Jr. again on Monday.
“People keep asking me: when are you running for mayor?” he said. “Well, I'm not. If I was, New York City mayor is much less interesting to me than perhaps other things like governor of a state. That's not saying I'm running. It's just saying that, hey, if I ever did something, I'd probably be more interested in something like that.”
But Trump Jr. has long been comfortable in conservative circles and is scheduling a few high-profile appearances at Republican events including a fundraiser in Texas last month and one in Indiana next month. Speculation about his political future picked up again in recent days after The New York Post's Page Six reported that he told members of a Long Island club that he'd be interested in running for office. While making clear that he is not ruling out a future run, Trump Jr. also revealed that he shares his father's distrust of much of the media.
“If I say no, (the media) says 'He's never going to do it' and if I change my mind, they try to kill you with it,” Trump Jr. said. “You always leave your options open.”
Ed Cox, head of the New York State Republican Party called the younger Trump “a very capable individual who would do very well at anything he wanted to do, including politics.” But Cox also indicated that being patient might be the right approach.
“The first duty of a member of the First Family is to help the president be the best president he can be,” said Cox, who is a son-in-law of former President Richard Nixon. “The fact that he is not looking beyond that would be probably be the right decision on his part.”
Trump Jr., a father of five, said that he has respected a “firewall” between the workings of the White House and the Trump Organization. Though he says he has spoken to his father more frequently in recent weeks, the two men do not discuss the details of the family business or the policies of the West Wing, he said.
In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump
In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump
-
1/30
President-elect Donald Trump acknowledges guests as he arrives on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
2/30
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
AP
-
3/30
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Justice John Roberts after taking the oath at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States
Reuters
-
4/30
President Donald Trump raises his fists after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol
Getty
-
5/30
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama before Trump is inaugurated during ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington
Reuters
-
6/30
resident-elect Donald Trump arrives on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
7/30
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC
Reuters
-
8/30
US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington DC
Getty
-
9/30
U.S. President Donald Trump waves with wife Melania during the Inaugural Parade in Washington DC
Reuters
-
10/30
Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers
AP
-
11/30
Demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
12/30
A woman holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
13/30
Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin
REUTERS
-
14/30
Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
15/30
Demonstrators march, block foot traffic and clash with U.S. Capitol Police at the entry checkpoints for the Inauguration of Donald Trump
Alamy Live News
-
16/30
Demonstrators display a banner as people arrive for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
17/30
A man displays a placard as people lineup to get into the National Mall for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
18/30
Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
-
19/30
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Donald Trump protests outside the US Embassy in London
Getty Images
-
20/30
Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside the US Embassy in London
Getty Images
-
21/30
Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol
Rex
-
22/30
Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden share an umbrella as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address at the inauguration in Washington DC
Rex
-
23/30
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Reuters
-
24/30
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC
Getty Images
-
25/30
Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon depart from services at St. John's Church during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington
Reuters
-
26/30
Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump take cover as they are hit by pepper spray by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
-
27/30
An activist demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
-
28/30
A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump
Reuters/Adrees Latif
-
29/30
Police arrest and detain a protester in the street in Washington DC
Rex
-
30/30
A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
But the younger Trump closely watches the doings in Washington and believes that any of the White House's early stumbles are “understandable” due to the team's governing inexperience and said that his father would soon be considered a “phenomenal” president. He singled out the decision to launch missile strikes on Syria in the aftermath of a chemical attack as a moment of strength.
“I think it's important that we show that America has its resolve back,” he said. “I've seen more in the last two months than I've seen in the last two administrations in terms of fulfilling promises.”
