As outrage continues over comments made by Donald Trump’s son comparing refugees to deadly Skittles, social media users have been offering their own versions of the meme.

Donald Trump Jr shared an image carrying official campaign branding on Monday, in support of his father’s Presidential campaign.

“If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you, would you take a handful?” it said. “That’s our Syrian refugee problem.”

This image says it all. Let's end the politically correct agenda that doesn't put America first. #trump2016 pic.twitter.com/9fHwog7ssN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 19, 2016

The image, including a bowl of sweets and the slogan “Make America great again!”, was accompanied by a comment by Mr Trump’s son saying: “This image says it all. Let's end the politically correct agenda that doesn't put America first.“

His comments swiftly sparked criticism, including from a former Republican Congressman and right-wing radio host who accused him of repeating his own comments.

Sharing one of his own tweets, Joe Walsh wrote: “Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr, that's the point I made last month. Glad you agree.”

On 13 August, he had written: “If I had a bowl of Skittles and told you 3 of them would kill you: Would you eat a handful? No? This is our refugee problem.”

Many Twitter users were offering their own versions of the Skittles meme to challenge Mr Trump Jr:

Others were in little doubt over what they would do in the situation:

Trump: if I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three would kill you, would you take a handful?



Me: pic.twitter.com/qFv7pgmOQp — David Lewis (@davidclewis) September 20, 2016

I'd eat the handful of Skittles. — Joe Miragliotta (@JoesDaily) September 20, 2016

Eat all the skittles — Streetcrow (@streetcrow) September 20, 2016

yes I would still eat the skittles — RT 4 Food Awareness (@FoodAwarenessRT) September 20, 2016

yes i would eat the skittles because skittles are delicious — your friend (@hancxck) September 20, 2016

Many were drawing attention to the plight of Syrian refugees:

Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr, this is one of the millions of children you compared to a poisoned Skittle today: https://t.co/SDSGw0eUIP pic.twitter.com/HuhY9RGvWW — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 20, 2016

Refugees are people. People like these boys—innocents caught in war. You're a father, show some damn compassion./13x pic.twitter.com/XsTGyWxHM5 — Andrew Seidel (@AndrewLSeidel) September 20, 2016

.@DonaldJTrumpJr I met these #Skittles in the Jordanian desert. You're right, they're way too dangerous. We should just ignore them. pic.twitter.com/hJMX4svCKY — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) September 20, 2016

Even if we did bring in a few bad Skittles - and there's no evidence we do - you take that risk to save these Skittles, you monstrous dope. pic.twitter.com/KpA7Mnl8Nm — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 20, 2016

Several were disappointed that the Twitter trend was not actually about sweets:

Damn, way to ruin Skittles... — kevin yee (@kevinyeedotcom) September 20, 2016

Me: "oh, did Skittles get a new flavor?"

*clicks trending topic* pic.twitter.com/c3wG3CW35z — Charles (@MrLXC) September 20, 2016

I just looked at why Skittles is trending. pic.twitter.com/VkaFGKNDk6 — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) September 20, 2016

*Sees Skittles is trending*

*hoping for a new flavour*

*cries @ why it's actually trending* — Shelby Houck (@ShelbyHouck) September 20, 2016

When you see that #Skittles are trending & then you find out that it's because Trump found a new way to say something stupid about people. pic.twitter.com/BDeu0IR420 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) September 20, 2016

And lot of people seemed concerned for Skittles’ public relations team:

A moment of silence for the poor @Skittles social media intern stuck in the aftermath of Trump idiocy.



You hang in there Skittlesperson. — Exorcising Emily (@exorcisingemily) September 20, 2016

"I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative" - Skittles PR, probably — Salena (@Salencita) September 20, 2016

man, imagine the email thread going on with the skittles social media and marketing team right now — Max Read (@max_read) September 20, 2016

Skittles PR team staring at Twitter rn pic.twitter.com/lCWaho0C6O — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) September 20, 2016

Denise Young, Vice President of corporate affairs at manufacturers Wrigley Americas gave a response on behalf of the company.

She said: “Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don’t feel it’s an appropriate analogy.”

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







14 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

























1/14 On Isis: "Some of the candidates, they went in and didn’t know the air conditioner didn’t work and sweated like dogs, and they didn’t know the room was too big because they didn’t have anybody there. How are they going to beat ISIS?" Getty

2/14 On immigration: "I will build a great wall — and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me —and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words." Reuters

3/14 On Free Trade: "Free trade is terrible. Free trade can be wonderful if you have smart people. But we have stupid people." PAUL J. RICHARDS | AFP | Getty Images

4/14 On Mexicans: "When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists." Getty

5/14 On China: "I just sold an apartment for $15 million to somebody from China. Am I supposed to dislike them?... I love China. The biggest bank in the world is from China. You know where their United States headquarters is located? In this building, in Trump Tower." Getty Images

6/14 On work: "If you're interested in 'balancing' work and pleasure, stop trying to balance them. Instead make your work more pleasurable." AP

7/14 On success: "What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate."

8/14 On life: "Everything in life is luck." AFP

9/14 On ambition: "You have to think anyway, so why not think big?" Getty Images

10/14 On his opponents: "Bush is totally in favour of Common Core. I don't see how he can possibly get the nomination. He's weak on immigration. He's in favour of Common Core. How the hell can you vote for this guy? You just can't do it." Reuters

11/14 On Obamacare: "You have to be hit by a tractor, literally, a tractor, to use it, because the deductibles are so high. It's virtually useless. And remember the $5 billion web site?... I have so many web sites, I have them all over the place. I hire people, they do a web site. It costs me $3." Getty Images

12/14 On Barack Obama: "Obama is going to be out playing golf. He might be on one of my courses. I would invite him. I have the best courses in the world. I have one right next to the White House." PA

13/14 On himself: "Love him or hate him, Trump is a man who is certain about what he wants and sets out to get it, no holds barred. Women find his power almost as much of a turn-on as his money." Getty Images

14/14 On America: "The American Dream is dead. But if I get elected president I will bring it back bigger and better and stronger than ever before and we will make America great again." GETTY

Mr Trump has sparked several rounds of controversy with his policies on refugees and immigration, including repeated proposals to build a wall along the Mexican border and a vow to ban all Muslims from entering the US, which he has since backed down on.

He has repeatedly suggested that Syrian refugees fleeing the country’s civil war are a terror threat, calling them a “Trojan horse” in November, before winning the Republican nomination.