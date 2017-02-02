Donald Trump is reportedly set to keep the same in-house physician who cared for President Barack Obama during the last four years of his presidency.

Many had expected Dr Harold Bornstein would be appointed to the role. The medic has treated the real-estate mogul for nearly 40 years and was on hand during Mr Trump's presidential election campaign.

But White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that former US Navy rear admiral Dr Ronny Jackson will keep his role as White House doctor.

Dr Jackson was the resident doctor in the White House Medical Unit under both President Obama's administration and prior to that he also worked for George W Bush.

He also served in Iraq during the Bush administration and has received multiple military commendations.

Dr Bornstein issued Mr Trump with a glowing bill of health as he campaigned before the election.

In a superlative-filled letter he declared that Mr Trump would be the “healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Dr Harold Bornstein (NY Daily News/ Getty )

Describing Mr Trump's physical strength and stamina as “extraordinary", he called the results of his laboratory tests "astonishingly excellent."

In a recent interview with the The New York Times, Dr Bornstein revealed the Republican leader takes a prostate-related drug to promote hair growth.

He said the Republican leader takes antibiotics to control the skin condition, Rosacea, and a statin for raised cholesterol and lipids.

Presidents are able to select their own personal physician, with many opting for military doctors like Dr Jackson.

The president’s doctor follows him on domestic and overseas business and also treats anyone who falls ill while on the White House premises, including tourists and journalists.