President-elect Donald Trump has attacked Obamacare on Twitter, potentially signalling his intentions repeal and replace the act.
"People must remember that ObamaCare just doesn't work, and it is not affordable," he tweeted. "116% increases (Arizona). Bill Clinton called it 'CRAZY'."
He added: "The Democrat Governor of Minnesota said 'The Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare) is no longer affordable!' - And, it is lousy healthcare."
Mr Trump made the repealing of the Affordable Care Act one of his central policy commitments during his election campaign.
He said he would look to carry it through in the early days after he takes office.
However, he previously told the Wall Street Journal he was looking at "amending" the Affordable Care Act rather than completely repealing it.
"Either Obamacare will be amended, or repealed and replaced," he told the newspaper. "I told [President Barack Obama] I will look at his suggestions, and out of respect, I will do that."
Republican leaders previously indicated they were already working to repeal Obamacare.
Majority leader Mitch McConnell said his party's representatives would swiftly repeal the healthcare legislation after it emerged Mr Trump would be the new President of the United States and the Republicans had kept control of the legislature.
"It's pretty high on our agenda as you know," Mr McConell said in the aftermath of the election, according to Politico.
"I would be shocked if we didn't move forward and keep our commitment to the American people."
Mr McConnell said that Obamacare was the "single worst piece of legislation" from the first two years of the Obama administration.
Around 11 million Americans are now enrolled in state or federal marketplace insurance plans created under Mr Obama's 2010 law. Roughly 15 million more have received coverage through Medicaid, the US healthcare programme for the poor.
Republicans in Congress have tried 60 times to repeal Obamacare since it was passed and then upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2012, but have repeatedly failed.
