A growing group of Democratic lawmakers will boycott President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday as a protest of Trump’s worldview and his criticism of civil rights icon John Lewis, congressman of Georgia.

There are now more than 40 House Democrats - 42, at last count - who have declared that they will not attend the inauguration on Capitol Hill this week. The number rose sharply after Trump tweeted Saturday that Lewis is “all talk, talk, talk” and should “finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities.”

Lewis, who sees Trump’s November 8 win as illegitimate because of Russia’s alleged interference in the election, is best known for leading civil rights protests in the 1960s, including the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in which state troopers brutally attacked the crowd. Lewis will not attend the inauguration, he told NBC News in an interview for Sunday’s Meet The Press.

Here’s a list of some of the other lawmakers who will not attend, starting alphabetically with Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), whose spokesman confirmed her decision in an email. Bass had asked constituents to vote about the inauguration on Twitter:

I want to hear directly from my constituents! Do you guys think I should attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump? — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) 15 January 2017

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.):

I just told hundreds of my constituents that I will not be attending the Inauguration Ceremony this coming Friday. Here is what I said: pic.twitter.com/YLJz5OWjXe — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) 16 January 2017

Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.):

Skipping Inauguration.@RepJohnLewis a civil rights hero. Enormous responsibility to be POTUS.I respect the office, can't tolerate disrespect — Anthony G. Brown (@AnthonyBrownMD4) 16 January 2017

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.):

After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration. — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) 15 January 2017

Rep. Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.):

My statement on the upcoming inauguration: pic.twitter.com/dQXE0ztvTf — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) 5 January 2017

Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.):

I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) 14 January 2017

Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.):

A spokesman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Clay will be “back home in St. Louis speaking to school kids.”

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.):

Announced @ Mason Temple, #MLK final speech, that I won't attend #inauguration out of respect for @repjohnlewis & for unpresidential remarks — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) 16 January 2017

Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.):

Agree with VP Biden that it's time for Trump to grow up. Being POTUS is a serious matter - not child's play. I stand w/ @repjohnlewis (3/3) — John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) 14 January 2017

Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.):

DeFazio typically avoids “pomp and circumstance events in Washington,” he said in a statement to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.):

It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017. — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) 14 January 2017

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.):

I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration. — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) 16 January 2017

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.):

I will NOT be attending the inauguration for @realDonaldTrump! — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) 15 January 2017

Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.):

I #StandWithJohnLewis. I will not be attending the inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA — Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) 16 January 2017

Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio):

As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) 15 January 2017

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.):

Appreciate @marinij article on my decision to do service events instead of attend @realDonaldTrump inauguration https://t.co/CA1q8tOzNG — Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) 10 January 2017

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.):

I will not be attending Trump's inauguration. I will be with the people of my district. #OurFirstStand pic.twitter.com/TmCodl5w9t — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) 15 January 2017

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.):

Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing. pic.twitter.com/P4whhl91ll — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) 12 January 2017

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.):

Mr. Lieu's statement on why he won't be attending the Inauguration of @realDonaldTrump READ HERE: https://t.co/tx94zqE4rp — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) 14 January 2017

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.):

“I acknowledge the fact that he is the incoming president, but I’m not in the mood to celebrate that fact,” Lofgren told the Los Angeles Times.

Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.):

Will not attend, per the Los Angeles Times.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.):

The rhetoric + actions of @realDonaldTrump have been so far beyond the pale, I cannot in good conscience participate in this inauguration. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) 16 January 2017

Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.):

Will not attend, per the Los Angeles Times.

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine):

At MLK Day dinner in Portland, I announced that I would not attend Trump's inauguration. Here's why: https://t.co/4P35Mi8rf4#mepolitics — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) 17 January 2017

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.):

After reading classified Russian hacking doc & @realDonaldTrump offensive tweets to @repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/wrEeGfqjrZ — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) 15 January 2017

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.):

BREAKING: Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA) will not attend inauguration, her office tells me in an statement. @RepRoybalAllard pic.twitter.com/eWdOq9t3UX — Wilfred Chan (@wilfredchan) 16 January 2017

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.):

“A real president doesn’t attack the press because they ask tough questions,” Ruiz told the Desert Sun. “A real president doesn’t insult and bully celebrities or everyday Americans because they disagree with him.”

Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.):

“I’m just not a big Trump fan,” Schrader told Oregon Public Broadcasting. “He hasn’t proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony.”

Rep. José E. Serrano (D-N.Y.):

I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx pic.twitter.com/Uz3NTgXl35 — Jose E. Serrano (@RepJoseSerrano) 12 January 2017

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.):

“As the House of Representatives is not in session the week of Inauguration, Congressman Smith will spend the District Work Period at home in Washington state meeting with his constituents,” a representative for the congressman said in a statement to Seattle NBC affiliate KING 5 News.

Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.):

“I am deeply disappointed with Trump’s attacks against civil rights hero John Lewis and will not be attending the inauguration as a result,” Soto told Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV Channel 9.

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.):

"All talk, no action."



I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) 14 January 2017

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.):

I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) 15 January 2017

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.):

I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil. pic.twitter.com/c5aJYEQOUW — Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) 15 January 2017

Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.):

Congresswoman @RepWilson tells me she will not attend @realDonaldTrump inauguration because of a wedding that day. @wsvn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) 16 January 2017

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.):

“For the last ten weeks, President-elect Trump has continually denigrated the office of the President by using his bully pulpit for insult and ridicule,” Yarmuth said in a statement. “This is not normal. It is an embarrassment to our country and to the office of the presidency, and we must send the message that this behavior is not acceptable from the leader of our nation. Not attending the Inauguration is one way for me to do that.”

