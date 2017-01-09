  1. News
  2. World
  3. Americas

Donald Trump replaces inauguration announcer who has taken part in every ceremony since 1957

'I was heartbroken, I was destroyed. I've been doing this for 60 years.'

Click to follow
The Independent US
charliebrotman.jpeg
Charlie Brotman has been the announcer for every inauguration ceremony since 1957 ASSOCIATED PRESS

An announcer who lent his voice to inauguration ceremonies for the past 11 US presidents was left “heartbroken” when President-elect Donald Trump opted to replace him with a member of his own staff.

Charlie Brotman, the 89-year-old Washington DC resident who first delivered announcements at Dwight Eisenhower’s inauguration in 1957, will not take part in Mr Trump’s ceremony and parade on 20 January.

He will be replaced by Trump campaign volunteer Steve Ray in the unpaid position, according to the President-elect’s communications team.

Read more

“I was heartbroken, I was destroyed,” Mr Brotman told local news station WJLA.  “I’ve been doing this for 60 years. But I want Ray to do good. 

“As opposed to, boy, I hope he fouls up so they say, ‘We want Charlie back.’ No, I don't want that at all. Good luck, young man. I hope you do spectacular.”

Mr Brotman will be awarded an honour as ‘announcer chairman emeritus’ for his service during past ceremonies, according to the presidential inaugural committee, and has been offered a ticket to Mr Trump’s parade.

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures

  • 1/29

    London, England

    AP

  • 2/29

    London, England

    Reuters

  • 3/29

    Manila, Philippines

    Getty Images

  • 4/29

    Manila, Philippines

    Getty

  • 5/29

    Mosul , Iraq

    Getty

  • 6/29

    Manila, Philippines

    AP

  • 7/29

    New Delhi, India

    Reuters

  • 8/29

    Karachi, Pakistan

    EPA

  • 9/29

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Reuters

  • 10/29

    Lagos, Nigeria

    AP

  • 11/29

    Kabul, Afghanistan

    AP

  • 12/29

    Jerusalem. Israel

    Reuters

  • 13/29

    Moscow, Russia

    Reuters

  • 14/29

    Seoul, South Korea

    AP

  • 15/29

    Lagos, Nigeria

    AP

  • 16/29

    Peshawar, Pakistan

    EPA

  • 17/29

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Reuters

  • 18/29

    Hyderabad, India

    AP

  • 19/29

    Kolkata, India

    AP

  • 20/29

    Sydney, Australia

    Getty

  • 21/29

    Sydney, Australia

    AP

  • 22/29

    Aleppo, Syria

    Reuters

  • 23/29

    Mexico City, Mexico

    AP

  • 24/29

    Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

    Reuters

  • 25/29

    Jerusalem, Israel

    EPA

  • 26/29

    Baghdad, Iraq

    Rex

  • 27/29

    Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories

    Rex

  • 28/29

    Tokyo, Japan

    Rex

  • 29/29

    Mexico City, Mexico

    Getty

“We are thrilled for Steve Ray to be introducing a new generation of Americans to the grand tradition of the inaugural parade,” the committee said in a statement. “The committee will be proud to honour Charlie as announcer chairman emeritus at the same time.”

Mr Trump has reportedly found it difficult to book big-name celebrities to perform at his inauguration ceremony. Elton John, Celine Dion and John Legend were offered invitations but chose to decline them.

After the swearing in ceremony, an inaugural parade will take place with more than 8,000 people taking part from more than 40 organisations.

Comments