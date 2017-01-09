An announcer who lent his voice to inauguration ceremonies for the past 11 US presidents was left “heartbroken” when President-elect Donald Trump opted to replace him with a member of his own staff.

Charlie Brotman, the 89-year-old Washington DC resident who first delivered announcements at Dwight Eisenhower’s inauguration in 1957, will not take part in Mr Trump’s ceremony and parade on 20 January.

He will be replaced by Trump campaign volunteer Steve Ray in the unpaid position, according to the President-elect’s communications team.

“I was heartbroken, I was destroyed,” Mr Brotman told local news station WJLA. “I’ve been doing this for 60 years. But I want Ray to do good.

“As opposed to, boy, I hope he fouls up so they say, ‘We want Charlie back.’ No, I don't want that at all. Good luck, young man. I hope you do spectacular.”

Mr Brotman will be awarded an honour as ‘announcer chairman emeritus’ for his service during past ceremonies, according to the presidential inaugural committee, and has been offered a ticket to Mr Trump’s parade.

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures







29 show all World reaction to President Trump: In pictures























































1/29 London, England AP

2/29 London, England Reuters

3/29 Manila, Philippines Getty Images

4/29 Manila, Philippines Getty

5/29 Mosul , Iraq Getty

6/29 Manila, Philippines AP

7/29 New Delhi, India Reuters

8/29 Karachi, Pakistan EPA

9/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

10/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

11/29 Kabul, Afghanistan AP

12/29 Jerusalem. Israel Reuters

13/29 Moscow, Russia Reuters

14/29 Seoul, South Korea AP

15/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

16/29 Peshawar, Pakistan EPA

17/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

18/29 Hyderabad, India AP

19/29 Kolkata, India AP

20/29 Sydney, Australia Getty

21/29 Sydney, Australia AP

22/29 Aleppo, Syria Reuters

23/29 Mexico City, Mexico AP

24/29 Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Reuters

25/29 Jerusalem, Israel EPA

26/29 Baghdad, Iraq Rex

27/29 Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories Rex

28/29 Tokyo, Japan Rex

29/29 Mexico City, Mexico Getty

“We are thrilled for Steve Ray to be introducing a new generation of Americans to the grand tradition of the inaugural parade,” the committee said in a statement. “The committee will be proud to honour Charlie as announcer chairman emeritus at the same time.”

Mr Trump has reportedly found it difficult to book big-name celebrities to perform at his inauguration ceremony. Elton John, Celine Dion and John Legend were offered invitations but chose to decline them.

After the swearing in ceremony, an inaugural parade will take place with more than 8,000 people taking part from more than 40 organisations.