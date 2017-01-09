An announcer who lent his voice to inauguration ceremonies for the past 11 US presidents was left “heartbroken” when President-elect Donald Trump opted to replace him with a member of his own staff.
Charlie Brotman, the 89-year-old Washington DC resident who first delivered announcements at Dwight Eisenhower’s inauguration in 1957, will not take part in Mr Trump’s ceremony and parade on 20 January.
He will be replaced by Trump campaign volunteer Steve Ray in the unpaid position, according to the President-elect’s communications team.
“I was heartbroken, I was destroyed,” Mr Brotman told local news station WJLA. “I’ve been doing this for 60 years. But I want Ray to do good.
“As opposed to, boy, I hope he fouls up so they say, ‘We want Charlie back.’ No, I don't want that at all. Good luck, young man. I hope you do spectacular.”
Mr Brotman will be awarded an honour as ‘announcer chairman emeritus’ for his service during past ceremonies, according to the presidential inaugural committee, and has been offered a ticket to Mr Trump’s parade.
World reaction to President Trump: In pictures
World reaction to President Trump: In pictures
-
1/29
London, England
AP
-
2/29
London, England
Reuters
-
3/29
Manila, Philippines
Getty Images
-
4/29
Manila, Philippines
Getty
-
5/29
Mosul , Iraq
Getty
-
6/29
Manila, Philippines
AP
-
7/29
New Delhi, India
Reuters
-
8/29
Karachi, Pakistan
EPA
-
9/29
Jakarta, Indonesia
Reuters
-
10/29
Lagos, Nigeria
AP
-
11/29
Kabul, Afghanistan
AP
-
12/29
Jerusalem. Israel
Reuters
-
13/29
Moscow, Russia
Reuters
-
14/29
Seoul, South Korea
AP
-
15/29
Lagos, Nigeria
AP
-
16/29
Peshawar, Pakistan
EPA
-
17/29
Jakarta, Indonesia
Reuters
-
18/29
Hyderabad, India
AP
-
19/29
Kolkata, India
AP
-
20/29
Sydney, Australia
Getty
-
21/29
Sydney, Australia
AP
-
22/29
Aleppo, Syria
Reuters
-
23/29
Mexico City, Mexico
AP
-
24/29
Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Reuters
-
25/29
Jerusalem, Israel
EPA
-
26/29
Baghdad, Iraq
Rex
-
27/29
Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories
Rex
-
28/29
Tokyo, Japan
Rex
-
29/29
Mexico City, Mexico
Getty
“We are thrilled for Steve Ray to be introducing a new generation of Americans to the grand tradition of the inaugural parade,” the committee said in a statement. “The committee will be proud to honour Charlie as announcer chairman emeritus at the same time.”
Mr Trump has reportedly found it difficult to book big-name celebrities to perform at his inauguration ceremony. Elton John, Celine Dion and John Legend were offered invitations but chose to decline them.
After the swearing in ceremony, an inaugural parade will take place with more than 8,000 people taking part from more than 40 organisations.
- More about:
- Donald Trump
- presidential inauguration
- 2016 election