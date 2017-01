Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer has only held one press conference since Friday’s inauguration, but has already become one of the most talked about figures of the new administration.

His comments during Saturday’s briefing caused outrage, after he lied about how many people attended President Trump’s swearing in, and falsely accused the press of “framing” images to minimise the size of the crowds.

"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period," he told journalists – contrary to photo comparisons and figures provided by crowd experts. His false claim was later referred to by Mr Trump’s spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway as a use of “alternative facts”, a term that quickly set Twitter alight with a number of memes.

Kellyanne Conway argues with Chuck Todd over 'alternative facts'

Now there has been just enough time to fully digest the press conference, it’s time for another, with many wondering what drama or scandal may arise this time.

When will the next press conference be?

According to Mr Spicer's official White House account, his next briefing will be at 1:30pm EST on 23 Monday. This is 10:30am on the West Coast, and 6.30pm for anyone in the UK.

Far from a run-of-the-mill announcement, Spicer’s tweet has managed to create further alarm over his new use of “alternative facts, as it falsely refers to the event as the “first official Trump Administration press briefing”.

the first official Trump Administration press briefing will be tomorrow at 1:30pm — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 23, 2017

How can I watch it?

The conference will be broadcast live by C-SPAN. You can tune in here, or head to BBC News.

There is a good chance CNN will not air the conference live, as they refused to do so on Saturday. Some have speculated this was because they predicted Mr Spicer would make too many false claims – a prediction that turned out to be true.

In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump







32 show all In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump





























































1/32 London An image of President Donald Trump is seen on a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty

2/32 Sydney A view of the skywriting word reading 'Trump' as thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney, New South Wales EPA

3/32 Rome People shout and hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

4/32 London A protester holds a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

5/32 Marseille A placard ready 'Pussy grabs back' is attached to the handle bar of a bike during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

6/32 Bangkok A young Thai girl holds a "women's rights are human rights" sign at Roadhouse BBQ restaurant where many of the Bangkok Womens March participants gathered in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

7/32 Bangkok A Thai woman takes a photo of a "hate is not great" sign at the women's solidarity gathering in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

8/32 Bangkok American expats and travellers gather with the international community in Bangkok at the Roadhouse BBQ restaurant to stand in solidarity in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

9/32 London Protetesters gather outside The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

10/32 Marseille Women's March at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

11/32 Marseille Protestors hold placards reading 'My body my choice, my vote my voice' during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

12/32 Rome A person holds a sign during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

13/32 Kolkata Activist Sarah Annay Williamson holds a placard and shouts slogan during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

14/32 Kolkata Activists participate in the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

15/32 London A Women's March placards are rested on a bench outside the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

16/32 London A women carries her placard ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

17/32 Manila Women protesters shout slogans while displaying placards during a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

18/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

19/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

20/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

21/32 Melbourne Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration in Melbourne, Australia Getty Images

22/32 Macau Protesters take part in the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

23/32 Melbourne Womens march on Melbourne protestors marching during a rally where rights groups marched in solidarity with Americans to speak out against misogyny, bigotry and hatred Rex

24/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

25/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau, Macau. The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for women's rights to be recognised around the world as human rights Getty Images

26/32 Manila A mother carries her son as they join a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

27/32 Sydney An infant is held up at a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

28/32 Sydney A woman attends a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

29/32 Sydney A woman expresses her Anti-Trump views in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

30/32 Sydeney Protesters demonstrate against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. The marches in Australia were organised to show solidarity with those marching on Washington DC and around the world in defense of women's rights and human rights Getty

31/32 London Protesters march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March in London, England Getty

32/32 London Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

What will happen?

In calling it the “first official” briefing, it’s clear the administration is looking to wipe the slate clean. And after Saturday’s disastrous performance, Mr Spicer will likely be in damage control mode.

The White House has put out two big announcements on tax cuts and Nafta, which will inevitably shift focus away from inauguration crowd sizes, and the administration's use of "alternative facts" regarding them.

This will likely lead to a more conventional press conference. However, like every part of President Trump’s presidency, it is impossible to predict with complete confidence what happen. Common sense suggests Mr Spicer will go for a do-over, but in light of his pugnacious first performance there's no guarantee.