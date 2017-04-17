Donald Trump spent 18 months on the campaign trail promising to build a wall, ban Muslims, bring jobs back and fill up prisons with “bad dudes”.

According to a new poll from Gallup, the majority of Americans think Mr Trump will fail to deliver on his manifesto.

Only 45 per cent believe that the President will carry out his pledges, down from 62 per cent in February.

The current number drops to 40 per cent of women.

The figures were obtained between 5 and 9 April, based on a random sample of 1,019 adults and the poll has a margin of error is 4 per cent.

The poll comes after the President failed to implement the Republican replacement for Obamacare, and he has been criticised for not doing enough on taxes and immigration.

“The public is also less likely to see him as a “strong and decisive leader,” as someone who “can bring about the changes this country needs” or as “honest and trustworthy”,” the polling company stated.

Gallup figures were more positive in other areas. A total of 52 per cent believe Mr Trump is a “strong and decisive leader”.

However, less than half of Americans think he cares about the needs of “people like you” or can manage the government effectively.

Just 36 per cent believe he is honest and trustworthy.

Mr Trump has previously dismissed negative polls as “fake news”.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







8 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued













1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

“Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster. Much higher ratings at Fox,” Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

He is keen to advertise other polls. On Monday he re-tweeted a story from a right-wing outlet which showed that he had 50 per cent voter approval, according to the latest Rasmussen Report.

It is the first time the Rasmussen poll has shown the President’s approval rating to be back in the 50s in almost a month.

But even that 17 April report showed only 30 per cent strongly approve of the President, while 39 per cent strongly disapprove.

Recent actions include ordering 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian air base, leaving one airstrip untouched. The move was calculated to show Americans and international allies that he was taking action against Bashar al-Assad but it was also reportedly aimed at improving his low ratings. The missiles were dismissed by critics as an empty gesture.

Mr Trump has suffered record-low approval ratings compared to his predecessors since his Inauguration on 20 January.

On 29 March, it dropped to 35 per cent, found Gallup, an all-time low so early on in a President’s first term.