Donald Trump risks angering China by inviting Taiwan representative to presidential inauguration

Beijing warns against undermining American-Sino relations

Former chief of Taiwan's legislative body expected at ceremony Getty Images

China has urged America to bar Taiwan from incoming US President Donald Trump’s inauguration, in the latest disagreement between the two countries.

A Taiwan delegation – led by former ruling party leader Yu Shyi-kun – is expected to attend Friday's ceremony.

Mr Trump set off diplomatic protests by China when he broke with decades of US protocol and accepted a congratulatory phone call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

The President-elect has further angered Beijing by repeatedly suggested the “One China” principle, in which the US recognises the self-governing island of Taiwan as part of China, is up for negotiation.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province, which is not entitled to conduct diplomatic relations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference China opposed Taiwan sending representatives to the US to take part in "activities to disturb or or undermine China-US relations".

She added: “We once again urge relevant parties in the US to allow no delegation sent by the Taiwan authority to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President, and not to have any official contact with Taiwan.

“This message has been delivered to the sitting US administration and the Trump transition team."

China's ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, will be sent to the inauguration on its behalf, she added.

It is usual for Taiwan to send a delegation to US presidential inaugurations and a US delegation attended the Taiwanese Presidential initiation ceremony in 2016.

No meetings are scheduled with the Trump administration during the visit, a spokesperson for the Taiwan President said.

Yet the ceremony has adopted new significance after tensions flared between the Mr Trump and Beijing.

The Republican was particularly critical of China during his election campaign, accusing the country of exploiting America economically.

In recent weeks, several influential state-sponsored newspapers have also written strongly-worded editorials warning Mr Trump to cease questioning the “One China” policy.

English language newspaper China Daily claimed that if the future president “Beijing will have no choice but to take off the gloves” if it is provoked further, while The Global Times said Beijing would take “strong countermeasures” against Washington.

Although Taiwan's President Tsai has said she wants to maintain peace with China, she is suspected by the Chinese of wanting to push for Taiwanese independence, which would be a red line for the global power.

In an apparent upturn in relations between Beijing and the incoming US administration – President Xi Jinping used a speech in Geneva on Wednesday to say China will build a new model of relations with the US as part of its creation of a "circle of friends" around the world. 

Mr Xi called for unity on climate change and the fight against terrorism, as well as nuclear disarmament.

