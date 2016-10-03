The time Donald Trump attacked a billionaire for not paying enough tax

After a damning document leak suggesting Donald Trump may not have paid any federal tax for almost two decades, examples have surfaced of the tycoon criticising others for not paying their fair share.

The publication of the Republican nominee's 1995 tax return has shaken his campaign for President to the core – just weeks before the US election on 8 November.

While Mr Trump's allies have called his apparent ability to exploit a tax loophole "genius", others have been less than impressed - and the polls have reflected this.

And now many of the billionaire's past pronouncement's about tax have resurfaced. Among the many people to incur his wrath is Eduardo Saverin, the billionaire co-founder of Facebook:

Facebook billionaire gives up his U.S. citizenship in order to save taxes. I guess 3.8 billion isn't enough for (cont) http://t.co/xaPBfxlm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2012

Mr Trump is keen for everyone to know he has paid a lot of tax:

Signing a recent tax return- isn't this ridiculous? pic.twitter.com/UdwqF4iZIZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2016

A lot more of it than you do:

"@conservativeJT: @bluejoni @realDonaldTrump Trump is an American that will pay more taxes in one year than you pay in your entire life. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2013

In fact, he has criticised half the population:

HALF of Americans don't pay income tax despite crippling govt debt...http://t.co/gDAUj0Kt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2012

And has accused Mitt Romney of embarrassing himself:

Mitt Romney,who totally blew an election that should have been won and whose tax returns made him look like a fool, is now playing tough guy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2016

Barack Obama apparently set a bad example by not paying enough of it:

@BarackObama who wants to raise all our taxes, only pays 20.5% on $790k salary. http://t.co/bqF26mQf Do as I say not as I do. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2012

He also thinks he wasted a lot of it:

You know what is the worst part of @BarackObama's Tuesday speech playing class warfare--we paid for it with our tax dollars. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2011

Amazon is only succeeding because it does not pay its fair share of it:

If @amazon ever had to pay fair taxes, its stock would crash and it would crumble like a paper bag. The @washingtonpost scam is saving it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

Very rich people should pay more of it:

The hedge fund guys (gals) have to pay higher taxes ASAP. They are paying practically nothing. We must reduce taxes for the middle class! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2015

Ms Clinton's campaign seized on the report that showed losses Mr Trump made the "colossal" loss of $916 million in 1995, calling it a "bombshell".

According to tax experts, Mr Trump’s $916 million loss would have allowed him to cancel out an equivalent amount to taxable income until 2013.

Mr Trump did not deny that he had not paid the taxes for 18 years, but instead claimed it was his "fiduciary responsibility" to pay as little tax as possible.