  1. News
  2. World
  3. Americas

Donald Trump may help thaw 'frozen' US-Russia relations, Kremlin says

Moscow's hoping for change after the departure of Barack Obama

Click to follow
The Independent US
trump-court-getty.jpg
Donald Trump's arrival in the White House is seen as cause for hope in Moscow Getty Images

Russia is hoping for a "more constructive" relationship with the United States after Donald Trump's inauguration despite announcing all dialogue between the countries was "frozen", a Kremlin spokesman has said.

Dmitry Peskov had said on Wednesday: "We don’t communicate with one another, or we do so minimally."

But the arrival in the White House of Mr Trump, who has praised President Vladimir Putin as a "great" leader and dismissed the CIA and FBI's assessment that Russia was behind the hacking of Hillary Clinton's emails, is seen as cause for hope in Moscow.

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures

  • 1/29

    London, England

    AP

  • 2/29

    London, England

    Reuters

  • 3/29

    Manila, Philippines

    Getty Images

  • 4/29

    Manila, Philippines

    Getty

  • 5/29

    Mosul , Iraq

    Getty

  • 6/29

    Manila, Philippines

    AP

  • 7/29

    New Delhi, India

    Reuters

  • 8/29

    Karachi, Pakistan

    EPA

  • 9/29

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Reuters

  • 10/29

    Lagos, Nigeria

    AP

  • 11/29

    Kabul, Afghanistan

    AP

  • 12/29

    Jerusalem. Israel

    Reuters

  • 13/29

    Moscow, Russia

    Reuters

  • 14/29

    Seoul, South Korea

    AP

  • 15/29

    Lagos, Nigeria

    AP

  • 16/29

    Peshawar, Pakistan

    EPA

  • 17/29

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Reuters

  • 18/29

    Hyderabad, India

    AP

  • 19/29

    Kolkata, India

    AP

  • 20/29

    Sydney, Australia

    Getty

  • 21/29

    Sydney, Australia

    AP

  • 22/29

    Aleppo, Syria

    Reuters

  • 23/29

    Mexico City, Mexico

    AP

  • 24/29

    Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

    Reuters

  • 25/29

    Jerusalem, Israel

    EPA

  • 26/29

    Baghdad, Iraq

    Rex

  • 27/29

    Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories

    Rex

  • 28/29

    Tokyo, Japan

    Rex

  • 29/29

    Mexico City, Mexico

    Getty

Mr Peskov said: "We're not wearing rose-tinted glasses, we have no illusions about any breakthroughs, but hope for a more constructive approach."

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia was examining how it would approach the incoming administration when it takes office on 20 January.

"We are of course actively working on a constructive agenda for our relations [with the United States] after the arrival of the new administration," he was quoted by the state RIA news agency as saying.

He claimed the world was undergoing its stormiest period for decades.

  • Read more

Saddam Hussein's daughter says Trump has 'political sensibility'

Talk of a freeze came after a series of strong public statements by US politicians including President Barack Obama, after the CIA and FBI both said they believed Russia was behind the hacking of emails relating to Hillary Clinton during the presidential election.

On Tuesday, Republican senator John McCain said Russia’s involvement in hacking US systems during presidential election campaigns threatens to “destroy democracy” in its current form.

The senator for Arizona warned there may soon be an “unraveling of the world order” and criticised the “absolute failure of the American leadership” to improve relations with Moscow.

The US State Department moved quickly to dismiss Mr Peskov's claim about the freeze. Spokesman John Kirby said: "It's difficult to know exactly what is meant by this comment, but diplomatic engagement with Russia continues across a wide range of issues.

"That we have significant differences with Moscow on some of these issues is well known, but there hasn't been a break in dialogue."

Reuters contributed to this report.

Comments