In Donald Trump’s first speech as President, he promised that power would be transferred from Washington DC to the people.

The man who is now in control of the nuclear codes spoke words which were similar to subjects of his campaign trail rallies: the corrupt power of central government, the inner cities, gangs, drugs and poverty.

"Everyone is listening to you now," he said, referring to Americans. "You came by the tens of millions to be part of an historic movement, the likes of which the world has never seen before."

He said the crucial conviction was that the nation "serves to exist its citizens".

"From this day forward, it’s going to be only America First, America First," he added.

In a 15-minute speech, he reiterated his promises of the past 18 months. He spoke of schools, ravaged inner cities and "rusted factories" and mentioned women and children living in poverty.

"These are just and reasonable demands of righteous people and a righteous public," he said. "But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists."

"America will start winning again, like never before."

He continued his speech with short sentences, directly addressing the voter base that secured his election.

In the crowd just behind him stood former President Barack Obama and his family, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, as well as his Republican colleagues.

"The people have borne the cost. Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians proper but the jobs left and the factories closed," said Mr Trump.

"The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs, and while they celebrated in the nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate all across our land.

"That all changes starting right here and right now, because this moment is your moment and it belongs to you.

"This is your day, this is your celebration. and this, the United States of America, is your country."

He said he would bring back America’s jobs, its borders and its dreams.

"The crimes, the drugs and the gangs - this stops right here and right now."

He also appealed to the crowds to avoid prejudice, and whatever anyone's skin colour, we all "bleed the same red blood" as "patriots".

Read the speech in full below:

Fellow Americans and people of the world- thank you.

We the citizens of America have now joined a great national effort to rebuild our county and restore its promise for all our people.

Together we will determine the course of America for many years to come.

Together we will face challenges but we will get the job done.

Every year we gather on thee steps to carry out the peaceful transfer of power.

And we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent, thank you.

Today’s ceremony has very special meaning as we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another- but transferring it from washingon dc and viving it back to you the people

For too long a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.

Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed.

The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country.

Their victories shave not been your victories, their trials have not been your trials. While they have celebrated there has been little to celebrate for you.

That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment and it belongs to you, to everyone gathered here today and everyone gathered across America today.

It is your state, your capital and this- the united states of America- is our county.

What truly matters is not what party controls our government but that this government is controlled by the people.

Today, January 20 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.

The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening to you now.

You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement- the likes of which the world has never been seen before.

At the centre of this movement is a crucial conviction- that a nation exists to serve its citizens.

These are just and reasonable commands- of a righteous people and a righteous public. But for too many of our citizens a different reality exists.

We have an education system flushed with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful citizens deprived of knowledge, and the knives and gangs which deprive people of too much potential.

This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.

We are one nation and our pain is their pain, their dreams are our dreams, we share one nation, one home and one glorious destiny.

Today I take an oath of allegiance to all Americans. For many decades, we have subsidised the armies of other countries, while allowing the sad depletion of our own army.

And spent trillion and trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disarray, we have made other countries rich while the wealth strength in our country has dissipated over the horizon.

Shutters have closed on our factors without even a thought about the millions and millions of those who have been left behind.

But that is the past and now we are looking only to the future.

We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, to be herd in every city in every capital- from this day on a new vision will govern our land- from this day onwards it is only going to be America first- America first!

Every decision will be made to benefit American workers and American families.

Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every bone in my boday and I will never ever let you down.

America will start winning again. America will start winning like never before.

We will bring back our jobs, we will bring back our borders, we will bring back our wealth, we will bring back our dreams.

We will bring new roads and high roads and bridges and tunnels and railways all across our wonderful nation.

We will get our people off welfare and back to work- rebuilding our country with American hands and American labour.

We will follow two simple rules- buy American and hire American.

We see good will with the nations of the world but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their nations first.

We will shine for everyone to follow.

We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones, and untie the world against radical Islamic terrorism which we will eradicate from the face of the earth.

At the bed rock of our politics will be an allegiance to the United States

And we will discover new allegiance to each other. There is no room for prejudice.

The bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when god’s people live together in unity.

When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.

There is no fear, we are protected and will always be protected we will be protected by the great men and women of our military and most importantly we will be protected by god

Finally, we must think big and dream even bigger. As Amercians, we know we live as a nation only when it is striving.

We will no longer accept politicians who are always complaining but never doing anything about it.

The time for empty talk is over, now arrives the time for action.

Do not allow anyone to tell you it cannot be done we will not fail, our country will thrive and prosper again, we stand at the birth for a new millennium to harvest the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow.

A new national pride will heal our divisions.

Whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of painfulness.

We all enjoy the same glorious dreams and we all salute the same great American flag and whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the plans of Nebraska, they look at the same night sky, and dream the same dreams, with the breath of the same almighty creator

So to all Americans near and far- from ocean to ocean near and far – you will never be ignored again.

Your voice, your hopes and dreams will define your American destiny.

Your courage, goodness and love will forever guide us along the way.

Together we will make America strong again, we will make America wealthy again, we will make America safe again and yes- together we will make America great again.

Thank you, god bless America- god bless America.