  1. News
  2. World
  3. Americas

Donald Trump says he 'respects' Vladimir Putin even though he's 'a killer'

President suggests he thinks US and Russia are as bad as each other: 'You think our country is so innocent?'

Click to follow
The Independent US

Popular videos

Donald Trump has said he respects Russian President Vladimir Putin even though he's "a killer".

In an interview with Fox News, the president suggested he thinks the US and Russia are as bad as each other.

When asked by Bill O'Reilly if he respects Mr Putin, Mr Trump replied: "I do respect him."

Asked to elaborate, he added: "Well, I respect a lot of people but that doesn't mean I'm going to get along with him. He's a leader of his country. I say it's better to get along with Russia than not.

"And if Russia helps us in the fight against Isis, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world, that's a good thing.

"Will I get along with him? I have no idea."

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures

  • 1/29

    London, England

    AP

  • 2/29

    London, England

    Reuters

  • 3/29

    Manila, Philippines

    Getty Images

  • 4/29

    Manila, Philippines

    Getty

  • 5/29

    Mosul , Iraq

    Getty

  • 6/29

    Manila, Philippines

    AP

  • 7/29

    New Delhi, India

    Reuters

  • 8/29

    Karachi, Pakistan

    EPA

  • 9/29

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Reuters

  • 10/29

    Lagos, Nigeria

    AP

  • 11/29

    Kabul, Afghanistan

    AP

  • 12/29

    Jerusalem. Israel

    Reuters

  • 13/29

    Moscow, Russia

    Reuters

  • 14/29

    Seoul, South Korea

    AP

  • 15/29

    Lagos, Nigeria

    AP

  • 16/29

    Peshawar, Pakistan

    EPA

  • 17/29

    Jakarta, Indonesia

    Reuters

  • 18/29

    Hyderabad, India

    AP

  • 19/29

    Kolkata, India

    AP

  • 20/29

    Sydney, Australia

    Getty

  • 21/29

    Sydney, Australia

    AP

  • 22/29

    Aleppo, Syria

    Reuters

  • 23/29

    Mexico City, Mexico

    AP

  • 24/29

    Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

    Reuters

  • 25/29

    Jerusalem, Israel

    EPA

  • 26/29

    Baghdad, Iraq

    Rex

  • 27/29

    Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories

    Rex

  • 28/29

    Tokyo, Japan

    Rex

  • 29/29

    Mexico City, Mexico

    Getty

Mr O'Reilly then said: "But he's a killer though. Putin's a killer."

Read more

Mr Trump replied: "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. 

"What do you think, our country's so innocent?"

Mr Trump has said he is prepared to review the sanctions imposed on Russia over its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014.

Senator John McCain, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke out against a possible move by the White House to lift sanctions against Russia.

He called the Russian leader "a murderer and a thug" and said he "seeks to undermine American national security interests at every turn."

When Mr Trump spoke to Mr Putin over the phone, the first time he had spoken directly with the Russian leader, the pair reportedly did not hacking in the US election or the lifting of sanctions.

During the full interview, due to be broadcast on Fox before the Super Bowl, Mr Trump also answered a question about his unverified allegations of voter fraud.

Comments