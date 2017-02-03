Two weeks might have passed since Donald Trump’s inauguration but the White House is still not open for tours.

The Trump administration has yet to appoint anyone to oversee the White House Visitors Office, breaking with decades of tradition.

Previous administrations ensured someone was appointed to run the visitors centre by this point and the doors were open to the public. Some even commenced open house tours a day after inauguration.

“The Trump White House is currently not able to accommodate public tours due to staffing issues in the White House Visitors Office,” a message on the White House website reads. “This situation should be resolved in the coming weeks. See below for information on how to submit a tour request.”

The decision not to immediately appoint someone to oversee the centre could either be seen as testimony of the Trump administration’s broader rejection of the White House’s so-called rulebook or as mere incompetence.

The billionaire property mogul was sworn into office with a skeletal governmental team. What's more, not only is Mr Trump the first person to be elected as US President with zero government or military experience, much of his Cabinet and senior staff have never served in government.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

The head of the White House Visitors Office, which is located in the East Wing, is a key position which Melania Trump is in charge of filling. In recent administrations it had been filled by someone who knows both the President and the First Lady personally.

Ms Trump, who has been in New York with their 10-year-old son Barron for the last week or so as planned, has yet to hire her full staff for the White House. Hours after CNN reported no formal hires had been announced for the office, it was announced Ms Trump was hiring Lindsay Reynolds as chief of staff to the First Lady and assistant to the President on Wednesday.