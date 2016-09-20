Students and staff were evacuated from the Eagle Valley Elementary in Utah on Monday after a masked man entered the building claiming to be carrying a bomb.

Police are currently engaged in a standoff with the suspect and investigating the bomb threat.

An email sent to local news outlets from someone identifying themselves as Christopher Craig said that the “radical Islamic jihadist Muhammad Allah Al-Khidr” would call 911 with a threat of an explosive at the school.

“Racism is the reason for my hunger strike,” the email reads, referring to a hunger strike he plans to take in jail to to “take this conversation deeper, to the truth, core and roots.”

The El Paso Times reports that the email was sent by a former UTEP basketball player, Chris Craig.

Faculty members told the Salt Lake Tribune that everyone in the building has been accounted for and is off the premisis and safe.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.