Exploding package injures man in Philadelphia

An exploding package specifically targeted and injured a man in Philadelphia, authorities announced on Tuesday morning. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is recovering from hand and chest injuries.

The 62-year-old man opened a manilla folder outside his home at 4am when the package exploded, local police said, noting that the man typically receives inhalers by mail. He’s currently in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital.

Local bomb squad units along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms immediately arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. Police also said there hadn’t been significant structural damage inside the man's home.

Authorities are still trying to figure out who sent the package and why as the investigation remains ongoing. Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that his department was not aware of any prior threats or threats after the explosions