Federal investigators said that the man suspected in the shooting at a south Florida airport went there “specifically to carry out this horrific attack”.

Authorities are still working to determine a motive for the shooting rampage that claimed the lives of at least five people and wounded six others. FBI officials said they have not ruled out terrorism as a possible motivation.

“We have not ruled out anything,” FBI Special Agent George Piro told reporters Saturday morning. “We continue to look at all avenues, all motives.”

Local authorities apprehended prime suspect Esteban Santiago, 26, after he allegedly opened fire in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area of Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport early Friday afternoon.

The suspect is unharmed and in federal custody.

New Jersey-born Santiago was reportedly on a flight from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale. When he landed at the Florida airport, he is believed to have retrieved his weapon from his checked bag, loaded it in the bathroom, and opened fire in the baggage terminal – allegedly shooting travellers at random.

Santiago had served in the National Guard and spent a year in Iraq in 2010. He later joined the Alaska National Guard and received an honourable discharge in August 2016, two years after joining.

The suspect’s brother, Bryan Santiago, told the Associated Press that he had been receiving psychological treatment in Alaska, where he was living.

According to FBI officials, Santiago had visited a bureau field office in Anchorage, Alaska, in November. In the interview that day, Santiago is said to have told agents that he was hearing voices in his head, that the government “controlled his mind” and “forced” him to watch videos encouraging him to join Isis.

He was taken into custody by local police who took him to the hospital. He later voluntarily checked into a facility for mental health check.

The FBI looked into any potential contacts with terror groups, but later closed the investigation.

Santiago is also facing prosecution for domestic violence charges. Last year, he allegedly threatened his girlfriend through a door, broke through it, and strangled her.

The assault case had been resolved, but he violated the terms of his release by showing up at his former partner’s house.

The Friday afternoon shooting sent the Florida airport into chaos as travellers ran out of the airport terminal, dozens of flights were grounded, and evacuees rushed for cover on the tarmac.

More than 40 people suffered injuries during the panic, including sprains and broken bones.