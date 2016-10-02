A 68-year-old Florida millionaire received a “terrible shock” after learning that he had mistakenly married his own biological granddaughter. The man and his 24-year-old bride, who live together in Miami after tying the knot three months ago, discovered the unfortunate coincidence as they leafed through one of his old photo albums, the Florida Sun Post reported.

The album included photos of the man’s children from his first marriage, from whom he had long been estranged. His wife recognised her husband’s eldest son as being her own father. “When I saw my father in that photo album, I just felt an overwhelming sense of despair,” she told the newspaper.

The man, whose second marriage ended in divorce and financial difficulties in 2009, won several million dollars in a lottery jackpot two years later. The woman, who had become estranged from her parents after falling pregnant as a teenager, was working as an exotic dancer in Jacksonville when the pair, who have not been named, met through a dating website.

“I just felt strange when I saw her photos [on the site],” the man said. “It was like a sense of déjà vu, but at the time I couldn’t figure out why she seemed so familiar.” The couple insisted, however, that they have no plans to divorce. “If we’d never found out, we would’ve lived out lives happily together, and us being related shouldn’t change that,” the man said.