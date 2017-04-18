Three people have been killed in California after a man with a gun opened fire at random and shouted “Allahu Akbar” - apparently at random.

Reports said the people were killed in the city of Fresno and that the suspect was captured after police gave chase.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told local media that 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad started to shoot as he walked along the city’s North Van Ness Boulevard at around 10.45am on Tuesday morning.

#BREAKING: 3 people killed in shooting spree in Fresno, California; suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" pic.twitter.com/cJS8Ftz5TP — Lucid Hurricane™✘ (@Forever_Lucid) April 18, 2017

Mr Dyer said a total of 16 shots were fired. He said Mr Muhammad was wanted in connection with a shooting death at a Motel 6 that occurred last week.

Fresno is an agricultural hub in California's central valley, about 170 miles southeast of San Francisco.