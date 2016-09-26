No presidential candidate wants their supporters to turn their backs on them, but at an event in Orlando it worked in Hillary Clinton's favour.

Far from being dismissive of Ms Clinton, many young women in the photo can be seen turning around to get selfies with the democratic nominee in the background.

Generation selfie is important on the campaign trail, with Ms Clinton later taking snaps with individual supporters.

The photo also suggests that a raft of women are excited for the possibility of the first female president.

The photo was taken by Barbara Kinney, a photographer on the Clinton campaign.

It was posted on Twitter and shared thousand of times within hours.

"Apparently my photo of the massive selfie has 'gone viral' as someone emailed me tonight. Wow," she wrote.

"Wow millennials really do hate Hillary," one commenter joked.

Other social media users questioned whether the politician, due to face off with Donald Trump in the first presidential debate Monday evening, had orchestrated the mass selfie.

They also said it was "weird", "seriously surreal" and even "scary".

Polls released in September seemed to suggest that Ms Clinton was losing support among the younger generations nationally and in key states.

A Quinnipiac poll showed that she had 48 per cent of that vote in August and it fell to 31 per cent the next month with just a 5-point lead over Mr Trump.

Similar results were found by polls from CBS/YouGov in Ohio, Fox News and a Detroit Free Press poll in Michigan.

The lead over Trump, a prolific tweeter and user of social media, has narrowed in all of the above cases.