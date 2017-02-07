Hillary Clinton makes new statement: 'The future is female'

In her first public statement since the Inauguration, Hillary Clinton on Monday addressed the Women’s March on Washington in a new video for the 2017 Makers conference.

"Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female," she explained. "Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world."

The 69-year-old former secretary of state said the event’s purpose is to share women’s stories and celebrate the vital roles women have played in the past, present, and future of the United States.

"We need strong women to step up and speak out. We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly. So please, set an example for every women and girl out there who's worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure," she continued.



"And remember, you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future. As I've said before, I'll say again, never doubt you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and every opportunity in the world."

Just last week, Ms Clinton announced that she is currently writing a book of personal essays that includes her favorite quotes as well as her experience running for president.