Amateur video has emerged showing the horror of the aftermath from a deadly train crash in New Jersey.

Witnesses say the train collided with a concrete post at speed as it entered a station in Hoboken during rush hour, killing one and injuring up to 100 others.

The footage shows the extent of the damage on both the station and the train.

Ross Bauer, an IT specialist, was heading to work from his home in Hackensack and was sitting in the third or fourth carriage when the train pulled into Hoboken.

"All of a sudden, there was an abrupt stop and a big jolt that threw people out of their seats. The lights went out, and we heard a loud crashing noise — like an explosion — that turned out to be the roof of the terminal," he said.

“I heard panicked screams, and everyone was stunned."

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending investigators.

Hoboken is New Jersey Transit’s fifth-busiest station and is located just across the Hudson River from Manhattan.