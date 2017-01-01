New year, new message.

The Hollywood sign might have confused tourists after a vandal changed two letters to "Hollyweed".

The move was presumably a nod to efforts towards legalising cannabis in the US.

Los Angeles police officer Christopher Garcia confirmed the prank, or the act of vandalism, and he said the person used tarps to change the two O’s to E’s.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect changing the signs between midnight and 2am local time.

Police have been delayed in sending staff up the hillside to change the sign as it is a holiday, and it still read "Hollyweed" at midday local time.

Sensors on the sign usually alert police to strange activity, but they only pick up signals around certain parts of the letters therefore it is possible to avoid them.

Then some CalTech students did this in 1987 pic.twitter.com/qek5hGq7ri — Shelby Grad (@shelbygrad) January 1, 2017

This is not the first time the Hollywood Sign became the Hollyweed Sign. -- Happened in Dec. 1983 (Her-Ex) pic.twitter.com/dVxXyHt1bo — Shelby Grad (@shelbygrad) January 1, 2017

The last time the sign was vandalised in a similar way was in the 1980s.

It has been changed several times over the years for different causes.

California voted in December to legalise the recreational use of marijuana in the state for those aged 21 and over.