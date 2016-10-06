Emergency responders are scrambling to reach Haitians most affected by Hurricane Matthew, the strongest storm in a decade.

More than 14,000 people have been displaced and at least 11 people have died in Haiti and Cuba.

The presidential election this weekend in Haiti has been postponed, according to officials, as one of the world's poorest countries is just starting to deal with the aftermath of the storm, which battered thousands of people in poorly-built housing with winds of up to 145 miles per hour.

The area of Haiti most affected was the southern tip, which was directly in the storm’s path, but officials said it was too early to describe the ultimate damage from the storm.

Among the heaviest destruction is a main bridge and communication lines are down.

The worst of the storm may have now passed Haiti, but 10,000 people are still in shelters and hospitals are stretched to their limits, according to UN special representative Mourad Wahba, as reported by the BBC.

1/15 4th October 2016 This composite image of NASA satellite data from 03 Oct 2016 shows Hurricane Matthew approaching the coast of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It is the most powerful hurricane to hit the Caribbean in almost a quarter of a century bringing with it sustained winds of around 150mph and 3-4 feet of rain. It is later forecast to hit Cuba and the southern tip of Florida Reuters

2/15 4th October 2016 A tap tap (public transportation) crosses the water left by the rain after hurricane Matthew, in Port-au-Prince Getty

3/15 4th October 2016 A man walks down the street while Hurricane Matthew passes Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters

4/15 4th October 2016 A woman holds a baby during home evacuatations due to the risk of flooding of the nearby river, in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince Getty

5/15 4th October 2016 A woman pushes a wheelbarrow while walking in a partially flooded street, in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. Hurricane Matthew made landfall in southwestern Haiti early Tuesday, crashing ashore as a powerful Category Four storm, US weather forecasters said Getty

6/15 3rd October 2016 An operative of the Emergency Operation Centre (COE) in Santo Domingo, monitor Hurricane Matthew Getty

7/15 3rd October 2016 Vendors sell their goods on the street while Hurricane Matthew approaches in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters

8/15 3rd October 2016 Families seeking shelter ahead of Hurricane Matthew, receive food at the university in Guantanamo, Cuba AP

9/15 3rd October 2016 A general view while Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters

10/15 3rd October 2016 Haitian migrants line up outside Padre Chava shelter Reuters

11/15 3rd October 2016 Haitian migrants rest inside Padre Chava shelter Reuters

12/15 3rd October 2016 Haitian migrants line up before sleeping inside Padre Chava shelter after they left Brazil, where they relocated after Haiti's 2010 earthquake, but have decided to move to the Tijuana, Mexico Reuters

13/15 3rd October 2016 The road surface on Industrial Terrace is seen washed away due to the rain in Kingston, Jamaica before the passage of Hurricane Matthew Getty

14/15 3rd October 2016 Residents of the Cuban community of Cecilia, in Guantanamo Province, are evacuated as Hurricane Matthew claimed its first two victims in Haiti - one killed and one missing Getty

15/15 3rd October 2016 Partial view of the coastline of Santo Domingo, near the Port of Haina on as strong winds and rain are expected in the next few hours in Dominican Republic Getty

Disturbing videos showed people almost being swept away in fast-flowing rivers of mud, while others attempted to cross the swell with their possessions on their backs.

At least four people have been killed in the Dominican Republic due to collapsing walls and mudslides.

Mudslides could continue for days due to rain-soaked ground.

In Cuba, dozens of homes were damaged in the eastern city of Baracoa and several people were reported dead.

Meteorologists predict Hurricane Matthew will barrel towards Florida by Thursday evening and then move eastwards into the Atlantic Ocean, possibly sparing cities like Boston and New York.

Florida governor Rick Scott warned his state was in for a "direct hit" and millions of people across the Sunshine State as well as Georgia, North and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate.

CNN reported that at least nine out of 14 weather models showed Matthew circling back towards Florida, possibly making landfall in the state twice before dying down.

The storm, currently a category three hurricane, is traveling over the Bahamas on Wednesday evening, and is predicted to dump between eight and 15 inches of rain on the islands.

All air and seat traffic has been halted, and residents are being encouraged to move to higher ground.

Matthew is expected to regain strength over warm water north of Cuba, as reported by the Weather Channel, before hitting parts of Florida’s east coast and areas along the coast of Georgia.