Video captured the moment anti-inauguration protesters smashed windows and clashed with police on the streets of Washington DC as violence erupted hours before Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States.

Water guns were used on protesters dressed all in black - apparently part of the “black bloc” anarchists' group - who carried flags, banners and small weapons.

One protester carrying a flag with the anarchist symbol can be seen rolling a dustbin onto the street with three companions, before running away.

A group holding a banner with the words ‘My Mind My Body My Choice’ can be seen walking in the background.

Several characters smash the windows of a McDonald’s with the poles of flags, before also fleeing the scene.

Follow all the updates on our inauguration live blog here.

A placard with depiction of a Klu Klux Klan member on it and the words ‘No Hate No Place’ on it lies beneath McDonald’s windows, referencing the KKK's endorsement and celebration of the new President.

Trump Inauguration protests around the World







14 show all Trump Inauguration protests around the World

























1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

Police are then seen directing small water cannons at the protesters, before chasing a crowd that vastly outnumbers law enforcement officers at the scene.

There appear to be well over a hundred protesters in the crowd, the majority of them dressed in black, and an even greater number covering their faces to hide their identity.