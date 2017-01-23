Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law attends anti-Trump Women's March

Ivanka Trump’s brother-in-law has been spotted attending the anti-Trump Women’s March protest.
When spotted among the 500,000-strong crowd attending the march in Washington, Joshua Kushner, whose older brother Jared Kushner is now an adviser to Donald Trump, claimed he was just “observing” what was happening.
The day after attending the protest, Joshua, 31, went to the White House to watch as his brother – who is married to Ivanka Trump - was officially sworn in as a senior presidential adviser.
It is possible that Joshua, a venture capitalist, hoped that he might not be spotted at the protest march – it did, after all, reportedly attract double the number of people that attended Donald Trump's actual inauguration. But standing more than 6ft tall and bearing some resemblance to his 36-year-old brother, it might have been optimistic to expect to hide in the crowd.
Jessica Sidman, the food editor of The Washingtonian magazine spotted the Trump in-law, photographed him and told the world: “Oh hey, it’s Jared Kushner’s brother at the Women’s March.”
She then told her 10,000 twitter followers that Joshua had “reluctantly” confirmed to a marcher that he was indeed Jared’s brother, and said he was just “observing”.
The next day, Sunday, Joshua was at the Trump White House, after the US Justice Department ruled that Jared’s appointment as a senior White House advisor did not breach anti-nepotism laws. (The Justice department argued that because the White House was not an “executive agency” it was exempt from hiring regulations.)
Although Joshua insisted he was just “observing” a protest that attracted more than two million participants worldwide, he is reported to be a lifelong Democrat who had been expected to avoid voting for Donald Trump in the election.
In August, a profile of Jared Kushner by Esquire magazine contained the statement: “Josh Kushner declined to comment on the record for this article; through a spokesman, he said that he loved his brother and did not want to say anything that might embarrass him. Nevertheless, the spokesman also said that Josh is a lifelong Democrat and will not be voting for Donald Trump in November.”
Joshua’s supermodel girlfriend Karlie Kloss is also reported to have been a Democrat supporter.
