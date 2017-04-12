A new survey has revealed a majority of young women in America have a negative view of Ivanka Trump.

The SurveyMonkey poll found President Donald Trump’s daughter, who has recently been appointed as an unpaid White House advisor, is substantially more popular among women who are over 34 than she is among young woman.

According to the poll, 52 per cent of women between the age of 17 and 32 see the first daughter unfavourably while only 21 per cent see her in a favourable light.

Her unfavourable rating among females between the ages of 35 and 64 was 15 percentage points lower than among younger women.

Women who were 65 and older gave the highest approval for the first daughter, at 45 per cent, with 41 per cent disapproving.

Ms Trump, who is said to be President Trump’s “favourite” child, is more popular among men than women. While 44 percent of men view her favourably, only 35 percent of women do.

Her approval ratings among men and women are virtually the same as those of First Lady Melania Trump.

Mr Trump’s second child, who is a former executive of the Trump Organisation, has been hit by a slew of controversies in recent weeks. Ethics experts have raised alarm bells about her role as an official government employee advising her father in the White House.

What’s more, at the end of last month, Ms Trump, who now has an office in the West Wing, drew outrage for the cost of her family’s spring break ski holiday in Colorado.

Ms Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, their children and the President’s other son Eric reportedly required 100 Secret Service agents to travel with the group for the trip. The Secret Service, funded by the US taxpayer, is reported to have spent $12,208 on rental ski equipment and clothing at the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.

Ms Trump, who has been widely accused of failing to stand up to her father's policies and rhetoric, was also cuttingly impersonated by Scarlett Johansson in a Saturday Night Live sketch titled “Complicit”. The faux perfume advert which immediately went viral suggested the first daughter was complicit in the actions of the Trump administration.