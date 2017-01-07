Jeff Bridges urged Donald Trump to read his book about Zen philosophy as the film star had his hands and feet immortalised in cement in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winner said he believed President-elect Trump could learn from his book, The Dude And The Zen Master, which considers parallels between his famous character in cult film The Big Lebowski and the tenets of Buddhism.

After taking part in the traditional Hollywood ceremony, Bridges, 67, told the Press Association: “I think we all could learn something from The Dude.

“Years ago a good friend of mine who happens to be a Zen Master, Bernie Glassman, came up to me and said: 'You realise in Buddhist circles, The Dude is considered to be a Zen Master ... it's filled with Buddhist knowledge. We've got to bring Buddhism into the modern times.'

“So we wrote a book. So maybe Trump should read that book. It's called The Dude And The Zen Master. We talk about all of the good ideas that that movie has hidden in it.”

Bridges drew a picture in the cement of his character Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, the stoned slacker with a passion for bowling from the Coen Brothers' 1998 cult classic.

He was joined at the hand and foot print ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre by Hollywood stars Sharon Stone and Chris Pine, who appears alongside Bridges in his latest film Hell Or High Water.

Bridges is nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his performance in the movie and admitted he felt nervous ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

He said: “It's an opportunity to meet people that you admire that you haven't worked with, that you have worked with, it's pretty wild.

“It's always makes me nervous for some reason. It's a mixture of emotions.”

Star Trek actor Pine said working with Bridges was a “dream come true”.

“He is a pillar. He is a backbone. He may as well be royalty,” Pine said.

“Even within the business actors are fan-girling over Jeff Bridges all the time, including myself.

“Jeff just breathes love. He has a heart miles and miles wide. His bandwidth for love, compassion and positivity is something to really behold.”

Bridges has been a leading man in Hollywood since the 1970s, with starring roles in Thunderbolt And Lightfoot opposite Clint Eastwood, Tron and Starman.

He won the Best Actor Oscar in 2010 for his performance as a down-and-out country music singer in Crazy Heart.

Bridges was first nominated for an Oscar in 1971 for his breakthrough film The Last Picture Show, and its director Peter Bogdanovich also joined him at the ceremony.