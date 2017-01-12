President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, the highest civilian honour, in a surprise tribute at the White House.

Mr Obama celebrated the longtime Delaware senator and Pennsylvania native, saying he was a "lion of American history" and the "best vice president America's ever had", before making the surprise announcement that he was giving Mr Biden the award.

"For your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country, and for your lifetime of service that will endure through the generations, I'd like to ask the military aide to join us on stage," Mr Obama said. "For my final time as President, I am pleased to award our nation's highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

Joe Biden and Barack Obama through the years







15 show all Joe Biden and Barack Obama through the years



























1/15 Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden watch Barack Obama's farewell speech on 11 January. Obama called Biden his 'brother'

2/15 US President Barack Obama speaks alongside US Vice President Joe Biden about the Affordable Care Act AFP/Getty Images

3/15 Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama Getty

4/15 President Obama listens to Joe Biden speak of his work on defeating cancer on 18 October in the White House Reuters

5/15 U.S. President Barack Obama is applauded by House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President Joe Biden while delivering his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington Reuters

6/15 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden interjects as President Barack Obama delivers remarks at a reception for the 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the White House in Washington REUTERS

7/15 Obama and Vice President Joe Biden react after a heckler was removed for their extended interruption (Reuters)

8/15 U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) as Vice President Joe Biden looks on

9/15 Barack and Michelle Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden observing a moment of silence outside the White House to mark the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Getty Images

10/15 Barack Obama and Joe Biden putt on the White House putting green Getty

11/15 President Barack Obama and Joe Biden in April 2013 AFP/Getty Images

12/15 January 1, 2013: U.S. President Barack Obama winks as he arrives with Vice President Joe Biden (L) in the briefing room Reuters

13/15 President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and others receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House May 1, 2011 in Washington, DC Getty Images

14/15 Vice-President Joe Biden, right, confirmed that the US was looking at ways of taking legal action against Julian Assange - back in December 2010 GETTY IMAGES

15/15 Joe Biden, left, and retired military officers watch President Barack Obama sign orders to close down the detention centre at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in January 2009 GETTY IMAGES

The President bestowed the honour on Mr Biden with "an additional level of veneration" – making him the fourth person in US history to receive the award, along side Pope John Paul II, President Ronald Reagan, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Mr Biden, who had already had tears in his eyes from the farewell event – which he believed was to be a simple toast between he, the President, and senior staffers – accepted the honour in a tearful speech, thanking the President, his staff, his wife, Dr Jill Biden, and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Joe Biden tears up as President Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom "to my brother" pic.twitter.com/dKQQM90W67 — Colin Jones (@colinjones) January 12, 2017

Mr Obama honoured Mr Biden for serving public office for almost half a century, which included decades in the Senate and two terms as Vice President. During his time in public service, he authored the Violence Against Women Act, spearheaded the Cancer Moonshot initiative, and led the "It's On Us" campaign against sexual assault on college campuses.

But despite his decades of work, he said owed all the credit to those around him.

"I get a lot of credit I don't deserve because I've had so many people to lean on," he said.

He thanked Mr Obama especially for giving him a much more powerful vice presidency than normal by having him serve as a top advisor in the Oval Office.

"Mr President, you know that with good reason there is no power in the vice presidency ... and there is no inherent power, nor should there be," he said. "Mr President, you have more than kept your commitment to me by saying that you wanted me to help govern. ...

"Every single thing you’ve asked me to do, Mr President, you have trusted me to do. And that is a remarkable thing."

Emotional VP Joe Biden humbly accepts Presidential Medal of Freedom: “I don't deserve this, but I know it came from the president’s heart.” pic.twitter.com/SKWovLZGxu — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2017

Mr Obama recalled sentiment he expressed in his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday, where he referred to Mr Biden as a brother. In the final days of the Obama administration, the President proclaimed that while their time in office is almost up, they will be "forever binded as family".

"This is a remarkable man," Mr Biden said of Mr Obama. "I just hope that the asterisk in history that is attached to my name when they talk about this presidency is that I can say I was part of a journey of a remarkable man who did remarkable things for this country."

After he leaves office, Mr Biden has said he will "set up shop" to continue his cancer "moonshot" work at the university's Ambramson Cancer Centre. The Vice President suffered a major loss in 2015 when his son, Beau, died from brain cancer.

The Joe Biden Cancer Initiative seeks to cure cancer within five years. Mr Obama announced the initiative in his final State of the Union address last year, but Mr Biden said he did not yet have the necessary resources to complete the task during the administration's final term.

In Mr Biden's executive report delivered to Mr Obama this week, he said he now has the momentum and support to achieve such an ambitious humanitarian goal.

"We had access to the world’s best nurses, physicians, and researchers. And the more time we spent with them, the more we understood that even if we couldn’t save our son, the science, medicine, and technology are progressing faster than ever to save countless other sons and daughters," Mr Biden said in the report.

"There’s a recognition that the cancer system of the 20th Century must be reimagined for the 21st Century to match the breakthroughs creating an inflection point in this fight."