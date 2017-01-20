While millions of people were lamenting that the first woman was not elected President, millions of others were happy to celebrate that the first man has been elected President who had employed a woman as his campaign manager.

Kellyanne Conway, wearing a blue, red and white coat reminiscent of the Civil War, told Fox News that Mr Trump will unify the country and "make progress".

"Nobody can be happy that as we sit here today on the steps of our government, that millions of women lack for healthcare and millions of women and their children are in poverty. Nobody can feel good about that," she said.

"He’s just a man […] he’s going to inject a shock to the system here almost immediately and you’re going to feel— in one week’s time, you’re definitely going to feel this is President Trump’s government."

It remains to be seen how many executive orders and which ones the President will implement.

Mr Trump and his team are planning to repeal Obamacare, a plan which provides millions of people with health care, as well as withdrawing around two dozen grants for women suffering from domestic violence and sexual assault.

She said it was "tremendously disappointing" that more than 60 Democratic lawmakers chose to boycott the event.

"They are missing out on an important moment in history," she said.

1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

The former campaign manager and incoming senior adviser to the President has repeatedly said this week that Mr Trump’s cabinet picks were "humiliated" by Democrats during their senate confirmation hearings.

Ms Conway is celebrating her 50th birthday at the inauguration.

At the inauguration eve dinner, Mr Trump asked Ms Conway onto the stage to congratulate her.

"I see my Kellyanne, come here Kellyanne," he said. "Get up here."

"There is no den she will not go into," he said.

"When my men are petrified to go onto a certain network, I say, ‘Kellyanne, would you do it?’ Absolutely, no problem. Then she gets on and she just destroys it. So anyway, thank you baby."