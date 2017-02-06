Kellyanne Conway has spoken out clarify her notorious “Bowling Green Massacre” comments and called her critics “haters”.

Ms Conway, President Trump's former campaign manager and now political adviser, was widely derided last week after she referred to a terrorist attack that never happened.

She told MSNBC that Iraqi refugees committed a “massacre” within the United States but most people didn’t know about it because “it didn’t get covered” by the media.

Kellyanne Conway refers to fictitious 'Bowling Green massacre' to justify refugee ban

This non-event was cited as a justification for Mr Trump's controversial travel ban, intended to bar US entry to the citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

In fact, there was never a terrorist attack in Bowling Green, Kentucky. However, there was a plot by two Iraqis living in the town to supply al-Qaeda with guns and money.

Speaking to Fox about the remarks, Ms Conway said she made a mistake: “There was a plot. They’re masterminds. I should have said 'plot,' and I should have said ‘terrorists’.

"I clarified immediately, I should have said 'terrorists' and not 'massacre'."

Taking advantage of the opportunity to criticise the media, she added: “I misspoke one word. The corrections in the newspapers that are attacking me are three paragraphs long every day.”

The remark reflected the hostile White House attitude to the press. Mr Trump has frequently used Twitter to deride “fake news”, but without pointing to the false nature of reports, or providing evidence.

Asked about this habit, Ms Conway said: “He is talking about things that are invented and just inaccurate.”

Ms Conway said the media was still in a state of “denial, grief and anger” over Mr Trump’s victory.

She said: “There’s never been a deep breath at some of these networks and cable stations saying: He’s the president now and we ought to cover him as such. We ought to show the respect and some deference to the office.”