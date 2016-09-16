Woman calls 911 from house with her alleged kidnapper and two dead bodies

A woman called authorities in Ohio to say she had been kidnapped and was just inches away from her alleged abductor’s bedroom, Ashland police have revealed.

“Please hurry,” the woman whispered to an emergency dispatcher, according to the 911 emergency phone call released by Ashland police. "I'm afraid he might hear me and catch me and he's strong.”

When authorities arrived at the scene 20 minutes later, 40-year-old Shawn Grate was allegedly armed with a taser but he was arrested. Police found the remains of two bodies when they searched the abandoned house.

Mr Grate was later charged with kidnapping and two counts of murder.

Authorities identified one of the bodies as 43-year-old Stacey Stanley, from Greenwich, Ohio, the Mansfield News Journal reported. Her family said she had been missing since last week. She was last seen alive at a local gas station attending a flat tire.

Her family has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to pay for her funeral costs. Her uncle said Ms Stanley was a recovering heroin addict and had finally been displaying signs of success.

“She had been off of the stuff the last six months and was living with her sister, going to work every day,” her uncle told People.

“She was sober and was taking care of herself. She had reclaimed her life.”

Officials said the other woman, who has not been identified, was killed between August 13 and September 13.

Mr Grate, who was described by investigators as homeless, has a lengthy arrest record in the Crawford and Mansfield Municipal Courts including a domestic violence charge against his former girlfriend, Cleveland 19 reported.

He was being held in Ashland County Jail.