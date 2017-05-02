Kim Kardashian West drew attention with her outfit choice for her fifth Met Gala this weekend due to her new toned-down look.

In a marked departure from her stand-out look from last year – a silver metallic Balmain dress with a large split up one side – the reality TV star turned up to the event in a simple white dress by Vivienne Westwood. She wore sandals with the off-the-shoulder outfit and no jewellery. Her husband Kanye West was not in attendance.

The exclusive gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is termed the biggest night in the fashion industry with tickets selling for thousands of dollars. Outfits on the red carpet range from the glamorous to the daring and extravagant, with top fashion designers taking centre stage alongside the actors and models wearing their pieces. It marks the grand opening of the annual fashion exhibition at the Costume Institute, which this year honours Comme des Garcons designer Rei Kawakubo.

Ms Kardashian West’s sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner opted for more extravagant looks at the event, wearing a gold Versace gown and a revealing black dress by La Perla, respectively. The La Perla gown was encrusted with 85,000 hand painted crystals.

The reality TV star’s toned down outfit comes just days after she appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show. She spoke about being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year and how the incident has changed her, stating that she is “such a different person” today.

The celebrity was robbed by two masked men posing as police at a luxury residence in Paris in October last year. The men stole millions of dollars’ worth of jewellery.

Sixteen people have since been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Ms Kardashian West told Ms DeGeneres she believed the heist “was meant to happen”. She says she was “definitely materialistic” before being robbed, but now says she doesn’t care about things like jewellery.

