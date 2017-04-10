A police force in Florida has been mocked for resembling "an Isis propaganda video" after balaclava-clad officers handed down a stern warning to drug dealers.

In a video posted to Facebook, officers from Lake County Sheriff's Office flanked sheriff Peyton C Grinnell as he told "the dealers that are pushing this poison" that he and his officers were "coming for you".

"Enjoy trying to sleep tonight wondering if tonight's the night our SWAT team blows your front door off the hinges," he added over ominous background music.

He said: "To the dealers, I say, 'Enjoy looking over your shoulder, constantly wondering if today's the day we come for you.

"If our agents can show the nexus between you the pusher of poison and the person that overdoses and dies, we will charge you with murder. We are coming for you. Run."

The video met with a mixed response.

One commenter asked: "Since when did Isis join the sheriffs?" Another said: "Those 'sheriff deputies' look more like special forces teams than local police".

But some viewers wrote in support of the strong message. One said: "BRAVO !!! I WISH WE HAD MORE SHERIFF DEPARTMENTS LIKE YOU !! GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!"

A further contribution added: "Flood them with tips. Turn in every Doctor that prescribes the pills that cause the problem. They want to solve the problem, that's where to start."