The Senate voted to confirm former professional wrestling executive Linda McMahon to lead the federal Small Business Administration.
Ms McMahon, who served as the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, earned the support of more Democrats than any of President Donald Trump's other nominees. She was approved by a 81 to 19 vote.
Although Ms McMahon's affiliation with the premier professional wrestling organisation in the US, her appointment to the role is not necessarily an unusual choice, as she is no stranger to politics.
She stepped away from her role in the business, which she ran with her husband, Vince, for two bids for the US Senate beginning in 2009.
Prior to her run for the Senate, Ms McMahon served on the Connecticut Board of education, but resigned in 2010 after state election officials restricted political campaign activity of board members.
Ms McMahon remained active in Republican politics largely as a donor after her failed Senate bids. During the election, she donated some $7.5m to super PACs that supported Mr Trump's campaign. However, she initially endorsed New Jersey Gov Chris Christie before he dropped out of the Republican primaries.
President Trump has maintained a close professional relationship with the McMahons for more than two decades.
Wrestlemanias IV and V were held at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, earning the President a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.
Mr Trump infamously made an appearance in Wrestlemania XXIII in 2007, where he fought Mr McMahon in staged bout in the ring.
For their part, the Vince and Linda McMahon have donated millions to the Trump Foundation – $5m in 2007 and 2009 – the largest donation for the organisation.
Ms McMahon's contributions to pro-Trump super PACs and past donations to the Trump Foundation raise questions about the President's criteria for making Cabinet-level appointments.
Among the most controversial nominees was recently-confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose family has donated about $200m to the Republican party over the years.
