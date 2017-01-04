A Long Island Rail Road commuter train derailed in Brooklyn, New York, injuring more than a hundred people.

New York Fire officials have said about 103 people were injured in the Wednesday morning derailment.

The rush hour accident occurred at approximately 8.30am at the Atlantic Terminal, a major transportation hub close to downtown Brooklyn.

All injuries are believed to be minor.

"Anticipate possible delays into and out of Atlantic Terminal this morning due to an incident at the terminal," the LIRR tweeted following the derailment.

Other subway lines at the terminal are also expected to experience some delays.

The cause of the derailment remains unclear.

The derailment comes after a LIRR commuter train crashed at a station in Hoboken, New Jersey, in September. The incident killed one woman and injured more than 100.

The packed train failed to slow down as it approached the station, causing it to jump off the track and strike the concrete ceiling before hitting the station.