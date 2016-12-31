The governor of Vermont has called on federal officials to investigate the discovery of malware associated with Russian hackers on a laptop owned by an electricity company.

The Burlington Electric Department said US utilities were alerted by the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday of a malware code used in Grizzly Steppe, the name federal agents have applied to a Russian campaign linked to recent hacks.

On Friday night, Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin called on federal officials “to conduct a full and complete investigation of this incident and undertake remedies to ensure that this never happens again”.

“Vermonters and all Americans should be both alarmed and outraged that one of the world’s leading thugs, Vladimir Putin, has been attempting to hack our electric grid, which we rely upon to support our quality-of-life, economy, health, and safety,” Mr Shumlin said in a statement.

“This episode should highlight the urgent need for our federal government to vigorously pursue and put an end to this sort of Russian meddling.”

The governor of Vermont has called on the Department of Homeland Security to investigate (AP)

While reports of the discovery of the apparent sparked immediate headlines, some commentators suggested caution.

Burlington Electric said the laptop was not connected to its grid systems and that it took “immediate action to isolate the laptop and alerted federal officials”.

Yet the Washington Post said while the Russians did not actively use the code to disrupt operations, US officials said the discovery underscored the vulnerabilities of the nation’s electrical grid. It claimed it also raised fears in the US government that Russian government hackers were actively trying to penetrate the grid to carry out potential attacks.

It said officials in government and the utility industry regularly monitored the grid because it is highly computerised. Any disruptions can have severe implications for medical and emergency services.

The news comes at a time of no little hysteria within the US media about the alleged threat and sophistication of Russian hacking amid reports that a hacking operation dubbed the Grizzly Steppe sought to interfere in the US presidential election. The US intelligence community reportedly believes it did so to benefit Donald Trump - a claim that both Russia and the President-elect have rejected.

This week, President Barack Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the US as punishment for the alleged cyber-meddling. He also ordered the closure of two compounds, one in New York state and the second in Maryland, that the envoys used as rural retreats.

Russian "hack" of Vermont electric utility looks like a non-story to me. Malware on a random employee laptop, not connected to grid. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 31, 2016

Mr Putin declined to reciprocate, something that Mr Trump said was a “great move”.

The Associated Press said Vermont senator Patrick Leahy was briefed on the attempts to penetrate the electric grid by the Vermont State Police on Friday evening.

“This is beyond hackers having electronic joy rides - this is now about trying to access utilities to potentially manipulate the grid and shut it down in the middle of winter,” Mr Leahy said in a statement. “That is a direct threat to Vermont and we do not take it lightly.”

Burlington Electric, which says it is “at the forefront of the green energy revolution,” is one of the state’s two largest electric utilities. The other, Colchester-based Green Mountain Power, said its systems were secure.

“Our teams have done a complete systems check and found no security concerns,” it said.