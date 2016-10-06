American liberals reserve a special sort of schadenfreude when controversy and discord leaks out of the Fox News channel.

Imagine then, the glee being experienced by many as two leading Fox News anchors engage in a very public spat over. Better still, the controversy centres - as do so many - on Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The row began when Megyn Kelly, who is currently probably the channel’s most influential news anchor and who famously clashed with Mr Trump during a primary debate, pointed out that the Republican candidate would only appear on the show of her colleague, Sean Hannity.

Mr Hannity, a veteran conservative broadcaster who makes no attempt to adhere to the traditional rules of journalism and admits he is not a reporter, and thence free to express his views. He has interviewed Mr Trump several times on his 10pm broadcast, offering only the easiest softball questions to the New York tycoon

On Wednesday night, Ms Kelly’s frustration with the refusal of Mr Trump to undergo tougher scrutiny spilled over when she was discussing the “safe spaces” that Hillary Clinton and Mr Trump were occupying. She moved Ms Clinton appearing for an interview with the R&B singer Mary J Blige and requesting questions in advance for an interview with broadcaster Steve Harvey.

She added: “Donald Trump, with all due respect to my friend at 10:00, will go on Hannity and pretty much only Hannity and will not venture out to the unsafe spaces these days, which doesn’t exactly expand the tent.”

Mr Hannity, whose shows directly follows that of Ms Kelly, was quick to respond on Twitter and even accused her of supporting Ms Clinton.

Sure. When they stand by me. https://t.co/UrFbBVfEMI — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 6, 2016

“@megynkelly u should be mad at @HillaryClinton. Clearly you support her. And @realDonaldTrump did talk to u,” he said.

One commentator on Twitter, suggested that Mr Hannity should stand by his colleague. He replied: “Sure. When they stand by me.”

CNN said that Ms Kelly’s contract is due to expire in mid-2017 and Fox’s owners, the Murdochs, are keen to keep her at the network. Mr Hannity’s contract extends through 2020.

A Fox News spokeswoman has not responded to a request for comment,