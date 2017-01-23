Activists have condemned as an “assault on women's health”, a decision by Donald Trump to block US funding for health clinics around the world that provide abortion services.

One of the three executive orders Mr Trump signed on his first Monday morning as president, was to reinstate the so-called Mexico City Policy, a rule originally introduced by Ronald Reagan.

The rule, which was revoked by Barack Obama, forces NGOs to agree to “neither perform nor actively promote abortion as a method of family planning in other nations” as a prerequisite for federal funds.

Trump's 3rd executive order today is assault on women's health. "Mexico City policy" strips US support from health clinics around the globe — ACLU National (@ACLU) January 23, 2017

Activists say the rule threatens to block access to safe abortions for countless thousands of women in the developing world. Campaigners had said ahead of Mr Trump’s inauguration, they feared he would reintroduce the policy as a gift to Vice President Mike Pence, known for his staunch opposition to abortion rights.

More follows....