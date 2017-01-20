Mexico president promises to protect Mexicans and congratulates Donald Trump

Mexico president, Enrique Pena Nieto, congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration Friday and promised Mexicans that he would protect them as he seeks a respectful dialogue with the Trump administration.

The president said on Twitter that he will seek relations that will be beneficial for Mexican citizens.

Felicito al Presidente @realDonaldTrump por su toma de posesión.Trabajaremos para fortalecer nuestra relación con responsabilidad compartida — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 20, 2017

Estableceremos un diálogo respetuoso con el gobierno del Presidente @realDonaldTrump, en beneficio de México. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 20, 2017

La soberanía, el interés nacional y la protección de los mexicanos guiarán la relación con el nuevo gobierno de Estados Unidos. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 20, 2017

.

While campaigning, Mr Trump angered Mexican citizens by characterizing them as rapists and murderers while promising to build a wall along the southern border of the United States. He also promised Americans that Mexico would pay for the structure, a claim that President Nieto has said would never happen.

"At the start of the conversation with Donald Trump, I made it clear that Mexico will not pay for the wall," he tweeted back in November.

President Trump protests







20 show all President Trump protests





































1/20 Patrons hold a sign as people march by while protesting the election of Republican Donald Trump as the president of the United States in downtown Los Angeles, California Reuters

2/20 Demonstrators rally following the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States, in Oakland, California Reuters

3/20 Demonstrators march following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States Reuters

4/20 Thousands of protesters rallied across the United States expressing shock and anger over Donald Trump's election, vowing to oppose divisive views they say helped the Republican billionaire win the presidency AFP/Getty Images

5/20 Demonstrators protest outside the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Illinois Getty

6/20 A police officer aims a launcher after demonstrators threw projectiles toward a line of officers during a demonstration in Oakland, California Reuters

7/20 An officer examines a vandalized police vehicle as demonstrators riot in Oakland, California Reuters

8/20 Demonstrators take over the Hollywood 101 Freeway just north of Los Angeles City Hall in protest against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States Reuters

9/20 A woman holds up a sign reading 'Trump you are an Idiot' as demonstrators gather during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside the City Hall building in Los Angeles, California EPA

10/20 A masked demonstrator gestures toward a police line during a demonstration in Oakland, California Reuters

11/20 Demonstrators protest against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States, near the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada Reuters

12/20 Musician Lagy Gaga stages a protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on a sanitation truck outside Trump Tower in New York City Getty

13/20 A woman yells as she takes part in a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood AP

14/20 A man dressed in red-white-and-blue sits on the curb during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood AP

15/20 A protester sets off fireworks during a protest against President-elect Donald Trumpin Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood AP

16/20 University of California, Davis students protest on campus in Davis, California, U.S. following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States Reuters

17/20 An Oakland police officer checks out damage after a window was broken by protesters at a car dealership in downtown Oakland, Calif AP

18/20 A protester faces a police line in downtown Oakland, Calif AP

19/20 President-elect Donald Trumpís victory set off multiple protests AP

20/20 A fire burns during protests in Oakland, Calif AP



President Trump's top aides will meet with senior Mexican officials next week in Washington DC to discuss bilateral relations including security, trade, migration, according to a statement from the Mexican government.

President Nieto currently has an approval rating of 12 per cent, the lowest for any Mexican official in the modern polling era, according to the Mexico City-based newspaper Reforma. He was highly criticized for meeting with the Trump campaign last September and surging gasoline prices over the years