Miami shooting: Police hunt gunman on loose after multiple people shot in drive-by attack

Four people have been wounded in the shooting incident

Four people have been wounded in a drive-by shooting in Miami, with police searching for the attacker. 

A police spokeswoman said the shooting happened at 8.20am local time, with the neighbourhood around the shooting blocked off as an investigation into the incident begins.

The four victims have been transported by air or ground to a nearby hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. 

Officers have told the Miami Herald that the victims are not co-operating with the police. 

According to Miami-Dade School officials, several schools have been placed on lockdown while the investigation proceeds.

A heavy police presence remains on the scene.

