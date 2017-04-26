Four people have been wounded in a drive-by shooting in Miami, with police searching for the attacker.

A police spokeswoman said the shooting happened at 8.20am local time, with the neighbourhood around the shooting blocked off as an investigation into the incident begins.

The four victims have been transported by air or ground to a nearby hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

#MDPD PIO is responding to 26415 SW 139 Ave regarding a shooting where 4 people were shot. pic.twitter.com/TmPF89yCnw — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 26, 2017

Officers have told the Miami Herald that the victims are not co-operating with the police.

According to Miami-Dade School officials, several schools have been placed on lockdown while the investigation proceeds.

A heavy police presence remains on the scene.