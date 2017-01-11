Since Donald Trump announced his presidential bid a year and a half ago, Michael Moore has enjoyed something of a renaissance. The documentary-maker was one of the few people to predict the billionaire developer’s victory and has become one of the most vocal critics of the President-elect.

The political commentator has now weighed in on Barack Obama’s emotional final speech as President, deciding to live-tweet the Chicago event. Moore’s tweets had an ominous tone as he reflected on the change which would occur after Mr Trump is inaugurated in just under ten days time.

The documentary maker suggested the outgoing President’s address was better summarised as a lesson in how democracy works for Mr Trump than Mr Obama bidding America farewell.

“This isn't so much a “farewell speech” (he ain't goin' anywhere) as it is a lecture in how democracy works to one Donald J Trump,” Moore wrote.

“Barack Obama simply says ‘My fellow Americans...’ and the crowd cheers, because those words will mean something very different in 9 days...”

“Ok admit it, some of you are thinking, I hope he ends with: ‘The conspiracy theorists were right about 1 thing: I ain't leavin' office next week’."

Moore applauded Mr Obama’s plea for people to engage with politics in real life rather than simply online. “If something needs fixing, lace up your shoes and do some organizing,” the outgoing President said. “If you're disappointed by your elected officials, grab a clipboard, get some signatures, and run for office yourself. Show up. Dive in. Persevere.”

"Lace up your shoes, grab a clipboard, show up, dive in." There u go. That's how Trump will be stopped every step of the way. #citizens — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 11, 2017

Young people you will soon outnumber all of us and that can only be a good thing... #ObamaFarewell — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 11, 2017

Moore, who voted for Mr Obama in both Presidential elections but has been openly critical of him at times, drew attention to Mr Obama’s reference to fascism. In his speech, Mr Obama argued an enlightenment faith in reason and “right over might” allowed the US to counter the attraction of fascism and tyranny during the Great Depression.

He said the F word. Fascism. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 11, 2017

“Walks off to Springsteen's 'Land of Hope and Dreams'. And now for something completely different... #ObamaFarewell,” he tweeted, referencing one of the most popular recent Springsteen songs.

Mr Obama’s final speech in his hometown saw him warn of the dangers of anti-immigrant rhetoric, economic inequality and taking democracy for granted. Bringing himself, his wife Michelle Obama, his daughter Malia, and many in the audience to tears, he said he believed even the most profound ideological rifts could be bridged.