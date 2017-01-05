Michael Moore has said the Republican congress have already begun to dismantle democracy since the new congress has been sworn in.

The Oscar-winning documentary maker suggested the “sh*tshow” had started immediately and America is now in a “p*ssy grabbing era”.

The 115th congress was sworn in on Tuesday, meaning that Republicans now control both houses of congress. Republicans marked this historic shift by immediately voting to scrap the independent Office of Congressional Ethics. However they were forced to drop the controversial plans after wide-reaching criticism from the public and questions from Donald Trump himself.

Moore argued the attempt to remove the independent ethics office was evidence the Republicans were wasting no time in putting their political agenda to action.

“But we're in a different behavioural era now, where corruption and ethics can be damned, We're in the Pussy Grabbing Era,” the political commentator wrote in a Facebook post.

“It makes sense that the first thing the Republicans would destroy would be the very body that is meant to guard us from... Republicans who are led by a Grabber-in-Chief. A man who doesn't even acknowledge the very idea of ethics, or conflicts of interest, or foreign meddling in our elections, or the need for the public to see his basic tax returns.”

Moore’s comments are a direct reference the President-elect’s leaked tape from 2005 in which Mr Trump could be heard bragging about groping and making unwanted advances on women and boasting he was such a “star” he could grab women “by the p***y”. Mr Trump initially dismissed his lewd and sexually aggressive comments as “locker room” talk but then apologised for the remarks.

Moore, who in July correctly predicted Mr Trump would win, detailed the ways the Republicans would “steamroll themselves through the floors of the Senate and House” before the billionaire’s inauguration on 20 January.

“They can't get actual laws enacted until they have a President who can sign them. That's 17 days away,” he explained. “But what they CAN do is shake up the Congressional committees and change the Congressional rules. The can eliminate Congressional governmental watchdogs and redirect Congressional spending. They can do all that and more, and they won't waste a minute doing it.”

Moore called upon people to ring the US House of Representatives to voice their anger at the proposed scrapping of the independent ethics office. In a secondary post after Republicans chose to drop the controversial plans, Moore thanked those who had vented their frustrations.