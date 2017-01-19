While Donald Trump gets ready to be sworn in as 45th President and Melania Trump prepares to become First Lady, Michelle Obama has taken one final walk through the White House.

After eight years of living at Pennsylvania Avenue, the First Lady has shared a video of herself taking one last walk through the White House with First Dogs Sunny and Bo plodding along melancholically beside her.

Ms Obama, who has held consistently high approval ratings, also shared a photo of herself and Barack Obama embracing arm in arm enjoying the view from the Truman balcony for one of their last times.

“Being your First Lady has been the honour of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she wrote on Twitter.

The outgoing President and First Lady already have their bags packed as they prepare to leave 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday.

They are moving to the affluent Washington DC neighbourhood of Kalorama while their younger daughter, Sasha, finishes secondary school. Ivanka Trump and Jeff Bezos will be among their high-profile neighbours.

However before that, the outgoing First Couple will be indulging in some downtime and taking their final flight on Air Force One to Palm Springs in California.

Mr Obama is leaving the White House more popular than at any time since his first year in office. According to a new CNN/ORC poll, the Democrat now has an approval rating of 60 per cent, which is the highest since June 2009.

The outgoing First Lady has also held consistently high popularity ratings. In October, a NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll found Ms Obama was one of the best-liked public figures in the US and 59 per cent of people had a positive view of the First Lady, while just 25 per cent did not.

Ms Obama was one of the most popular figures in the 2016 election, appearing alongside Hillary Clinton, who she referred to as “my girl”, on the campaign trail. The First Lady, who is very social media savvy and carved out a massive following on Twitter, Instagram and even Snapchat, was applauded for her barnstorming speech against Mr Trump back in October.